FRANKLIN — The Foxboro High girls basketball team suffered just its second loss of the season Tuesday night against a talented Franklin High squad that wielded a not-so-secret weapon — 6-foot, 4-inch forward Ali Brigham.
Brigham led all scorers with 19 points in the Panthers’ 61-40 Hockomock League win as she ruled under the boards and on defense for the Panthers. While her shots did not always drop, her presence alone was enough to dominate the court.
There were times when the towering senior forward looked like an elementary school teacher who had joined a pick-up game with her students.
“The girls played hard,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said. “Katelyn (Mollica) did a good job guarding (Brigham), but it’s though against a girl that big. Franklin’s a good team.
The Panthers jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and barely looked back.
Franklin’s defense stifled Foxboro’s scoring drives almost from the opening jump ball, holding the Warriors to just three field goals, including two from senior center Shakira Ketant, and a pair of free throws. Meanwhile, the Panthers hit the first four of their 10 3-pointers for the game, outscoring the visitors 16-8 in the first quarter.
The Warriors came roaring back in the second period with five field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers from senior guard Lizzie Davis. Foxboro clawed to within two points of the Panthers at 18-16 with just over five and a half minutes to go in the period. They wound up outscoring the Panthers 13-12 in the quarter to cut Franklin’s lead to 28-21 at the half.
But the Warriors’ offense sputtered as the second half opened, with Mollica giving Foxboro its only offensive punch with a pair of 3-pointers and another field goal that contributed to her game total of 15 points. Mollica led Foxboro on the scoreboard as the only Warrior in double figures.
Still, Foxboro managed to hold the Panthers to just eight points in the third quarter, leaving Franklin leading 36-29 heading into the final eight minutes.
Franklin came roaring back, however in the fourth quarter, scoring 25 points to just 11 for the Warriors, with 11 of the Panthers’ points coming from the free throw line as Foxboro piled up the fouls, totalling 10 in the second half alone.
Foxboro (9-2) next host North Attleboro on Friday.
