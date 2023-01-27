ATTLEBORO — Kayla Goldrick scored a game-high 21 points and teammate Vanessa Ellis added 18 as the Attleboro High girls basketball team steamrolled North Attleboro High 56-32 Friday night.
The Rocketeers trailed 32-13 at halftime and were unable to pull within range of the Bombardiers over the final 16 minutes. North Attleboro was led in scoring by Katie Corsetti’s seven points.
Attleboro (7-3) next plays Monday at Canton while North Attleboro (3-10) plays Tuesday at Sharon.
Mansfield 54 Canton 35
MANSFIELD — The Hornets ran away in the second half, rallying from a 26-22 deficit with a 20-5 third quarter scoring advantage to shoot ahead for the win.
Mansfield had eight girls score with Abby Wager leading the way with 19 while Kara Santos added 10. Bridget Hanley scored eight points and Rose Maher added seven.
The Hornets (9-5) host King Philip Tuesday.
Foxboro 72, Oliver Ames 32
EASTON — The Warriors got a team-high 19 points from Kailey Sullivan in their Hockomock League blowout.
Cam Collins added 17 points for Foxboro (10-1 while Addie Ruter scored 14 and Erin Foley had 10 points. Izzy Chamberlain hauled in 14 rebounds to lead all Warriors.
Foxboro (10-1) hosts Taunton on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 49, Old Rochester 41
MATTAPOISETT — The Falcons took a slim 25-24 halftime lead and extended it throughout the second half for the win.
D-R’s Ella Damon led all scorers with 22 points, including 14 in the second half. Moran Corey chipped in 10 points for the Falcons, who got to the free-throw line 31 times, converting a bulk of their attempts in the second half.
D-(8-3) plays on Wednesday at home against Boston Latin.
Norwood 45, Norton 44
NORTON — Emma Cochrane and Kate Andy scored 11 points apiece in the Lancers’ tough loss.
Norton led 25-20 at the half, but dropped its second in a row for the first time this season.
The Lancers (10-4) play again on Tuesday at Bellingham.
Tri-County 42, South Shore Christian Academy 24
FRANKLIN — The Cougars improved to 6-7, getting 12 points and eight rebounds from Amy Freitas.
Noelle Kennedy had 10 points and Gabby Dergham had a game-high 19 rebounds to go with eight points.
Tri-County plays Monday when it hosts Minuteman Regional
King Philip 62, Taunton 41
TAUNTON — Leading the the Warriors in their road win was Emily Sawyer with 21 points, with all of her scoring coming before the fourth quarter. Jordan Bennett added 17 points.
King Philip (7-4) plays Mansfield on Tuesday.