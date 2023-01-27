ATTLEBORO — Kayla Goldrick scored a game-high 21 points and teammate Vanessa Ellis added 18 as the Attleboro High girls basketball team steamrolled North Attleboro High 56-32 Friday night.

The Rocketeers trailed 32-13 at halftime and were unable to pull within range of the Bombardiers over the final 16 minutes. North Attleboro was led in scoring by Katie Corsetti’s seven points.