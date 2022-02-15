ATTLEBORO — Kayla Goldrick scored 14 points to lead the Attleboro High girls basketball team (11-4) past King Phillip Regional High 46-34 for the Hockomock League win at home.
The Bombardiers led 9-7 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. The Bombardiers then gained a cushion through the third quarter at 33-24 to coast to the win.
“People stepped up. Kayla (Goldrick) had some big threes,” Attleboro head coach Bri Hochwarter said of her leading scorer. “It was a good overall win. A freshman stepped up with big points off the bench (too).”Freshman Vanessa Ellis added five points on a night where she was “strong in the paint,” said Hochwarter.
Lindsey Perry scored nine points while Meg Gordon had eight points.Attleboro will host Mansfield on Friday.
Oliver Ames 61, Foxboro 41
The visiting Warriors hung with powerhouse Oliver Ames through three quarters, but a huge fourth quarter lifted the first-place Tigers to a convincing Hockomock League victory.
OA (14-1, 15-1), which had beaten the Warriors 65-30 in Foxboro on Jan. 21, led just 38-32 after three quarters before exploding for a 23-9 fourth-quarter advantage.
Sophomore Camryn Collins led the Warriors with 21 points, while Kailey Sullivan added 7.
The Warriors, (10-6, 9-5 league) host Stoughton in a makeup game Wednesday.
Mansfield 61, Taunton 46
The Hornets jumped out to a 25-6 first-quarter lead but had to sweat out a third-quarter Taunton comeback before ultimately prevailing in the Hockomock League contest and securing a postseason tournament bid.
Junior Kara Santos scored 14 points, Abby Wager added 12, and Bridget Hanley and Olivia Salisbury each tallied nine points for .Mansfield, which improved to 9-6 in the league and 11-7 overall, and will visit Attleboro on Friday.
North Attleboro 48, Stoughton 28
The Rocketeers used their zone press to score off turnovers and pull away in the third quarter for the Hockomock League road win.
North Attleboro led 21-15 at the half and then outscored the Black Knights 14-2 in the third quarter to take command for a 35-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Summer Doherty led North (4-14, 2-13 league) with 21 points, Ava Mckeon added eight points and Sam Faria had six. The Rocketeers host Oliver Ames Friday.
Norton 59, Dover-Sherborn 56 (OT)
Emma Cochrane and Taryn Fierri collected 16 points apiece to help lift the Lancers to the overtime win at home.
Mikayler Patch added 11 points in the win as Norton rallied from deficits of 36-26 at halftime and 46-39 after three quarters to tie the game at 52-all at the end of regulation. Norton (9-9) travels to Sharon on Thursday.
Somerset Berkley 46, Seekonk 28
The Warriors were outscored 24-8 in the second half to drop their South Coast Conference clash. Seekonk (7-10, 5-5 SCC) trailed 22-20 at halftime, but could not convert in the offensive end over the final two quarters.
Alexcya Barber led Seekonk with nine points.
Seekonk visits Wareham Thursday night.