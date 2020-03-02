TAUNTON — Once again, defense was the calling card to victory for the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team.
The Warriors marched into the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional final with a convincing 46-29 victory over South Coast Conference powerhouse Old Rochester Regional High Monday at Taunton High School.
“If we shut down the shooters and if we use our height and out strength inside, we’d be able to do it,” Foxboro High senior guard Lizzy Davis of the Warriors manhandling the No. 3 seed Bulldogs (20-4), who they beat for a second time this season.
After limiting Old Rochester to its fewest points of the season (26) in winning the Warrior Classic Tournament title two weeks ago, Foxboro limited the Bulldogs to its second-lowest output of points the second time around.
The No. 2 seed Warriors (21-2) will face No. 4 seed Hingham in Saturday’s South final at Taunton High School after the Harbormen upset top-seeded Norwood 62-57 in Monday night’s other semifinal.
Foxboro never trailed against the Bulldogs, taking a 13-3 lead after eight minutes en route to a 23-11 margin at intermission, and a 32-20 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“Our offense wasn’t what it had been, so we had to (rely on defense),” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the Warriors taking away the Bulldogs’ play in the paint and perimeter shooting with aggressive man-to-man work. “They (ORR) were trying to get the ball inside and Yara (Fawaz) and Abby (Hassman) worked their butts off, we made it difficult and the help defense was there.”
Senior center Shakirah Ketant (13 points, seven rebounds) and Katelyn Mollica (12 points) led Foxboro on the scoresheet, giving the Warriors another shot at a South Sectional title after taking the 2018 crown.
It was the defensive prowess of Davis (nine points), Hassman (six points, nine rebounds) and Fawaz (seven rebounds) which dented ORR’s potential for offense, a team which had scored 50 points or more in 18 games.
Foxboro forced ORR into 1-for-10 shooting with eight turnovers in the first quarter where the Bulldogs scored just three points.
The Warriors limited the Bulldogs to one field goal over the final six minutes of the first half, while forcing 13 turnovers in the half.
Foxboro held ORR to 3-for-12 shooting with eight turnovers in the third quarter, allowing just one field goal over the final six minutes of the session. The Warriors did not allow the Bulldogs a field goal for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter while forcing another half-dozen turnovers.
“Our rebounding helped us out a lot,” Downs said as the Warriors did not surrender many second chance points to the Bulldogs. “For the most part, I was happy with the performance of our defense. We knew where their shooters were. Our offense is going to come in ebbs and flows.”
Foxboro had limited No. 15 seed Dighton-Rehoboth to 27 points in the first round and No. 7 seed Pembroke to 43 points in the quarterfinals. The Warriors have held opponents to 40 points or less in 15 games.
The Warriors set the tone immediately in the first quarter, scoring 10 points in the paint and six points off of turnovers with both Hassman and Ketant scoring four points, while Davis knocked down the first of her two 3-point field goals.
Other than senior forward Mary Butler’s 16 rebounds, no Bulldog was productive.
Just when ORR thought it had some life when Logan Fernandes hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and narrow the Foxboro lead to 13-6, the Warriors immediately responded with seven straight points.
“Last year, we would have just crumbled,” Downs said. “Now with seniors on the team, they’re able to compose themselves a little bit more. That’s our motto — next play, just forget about it and move on.”
Davis nailed a trifecta off of an ORR turnover; Ketant converted and offensive rebound and then hit a 10-foot jump shot.
Even though Foxboro shot just 3-for-14 in the quarter while committing five turnovers, there was never any question of the Warriors’ superiority at both ends of the floor.
Even though Foxboro shot just 2-for-9 in the third quarter with one field goal over the final six minutes and committed 10 of their 15 second half turnovers during that span, ORR was unable to capitalize.
“The girls were a little tight, that’s what happens in the tournament,” Downs said. “That’s what we were able to play through. We’re very athletic, we know that there’s still more in them. We can do better, you just have to win by one. It doesn’t matter how pretty it is. It’s just a matter of getting to the next game.”
