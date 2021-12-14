MANSFIELD — Defense set the tone for the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team in a 56-31 victory over North Attleboro High Tuesday at the Albertini Gymnasium in the season opening Hockomock League contest.
Abby Wager scored all 12 of her points in the first half for the Hornets, who gained a 24-8 lead after eight minutes and a 37-14 margin by halftime.
Kara Santos also had 12 points fpor the Hornets. Ava McKeon scored nine points for North before leaving in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Maryellen Charette accounted for seven fourth quarter points.
Bishop Feehan 72, Cardinal Spellman 36
BROCKTON — The Shamrocks raced out of the gate to score 25 first quarter points and win their season-opening Catholic Central League game. Five players scored points in the first eight minutes for Bishop Feehan, which held a 25-10 lead at the stop and a 44-14 advantage by intermission.
Cam Fauria scored 21 points for Bishop Feehan, while Mckenzie Faherty scored all 11 of her points in the first quarter for the Shamrocks. Olivia Olson and Charlotte Adams-Lopez each added eight points.
Bishop Feehan makes its home debut Friday against Bishop Stang.
Oliver Ames 49, Attleboro 28
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers were limited to 11 points over the first 16 minutes of play in losing their season opener to the Tigers in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
Attleboro faced a 22-11 deficit at halftime.
Lily Routhier paced Attleboro with six points. Meg Gordon, Rylie Camacho and Kayla Goldrick each had five points.
AHS hosts Franklin Friday.
Norton 37, Millis 34
NORTON — Kate Andy scored five fourth quarter points and Mikayler Patch drained three free throws as the Lancers broke a 26-all deadlock after three quarters to win the Tri-Valley League game.
Andy finished with 11 points and Ella Tetreault seven for the Lancers, who held a 20-18 halftime lead. Norton cashed in on five of seven three throw chances in the fourth quarter. Norton has a TVL game Friday at Bellingham.
Norwell 61, Dighton-Rehoboth 40
REHOBOTH — The Clippers broke open a tight-fisted non-league game by scoring 19 points to sweep the season-opening series with D-R. Norwell held a 27-18 lead by halftime, but took a 49-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lucy Latour scored 13 points and Ella Damon 11 for D-R. Norwell had eight players contribute points and went 12-for-16 at the free throw line.
The Falcons have a non-league game at Dartmouth Friday.
Wheeler School 56, Seekonk 50
SEEKONK — The Warriors narrowed a 13-point halftime deficit to two points (44-42) in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get the next rebound or defensive stop in losing the non-league game.
Ally Dantas scored 21 points for Seekonk, which faced a 28-15 halftime deficit and a 42-36 deficit after three quarters.
Bria Dunphy and Kate Leinson each scored 14 points for the Warriors, who begin their SCC slate Friday at Apponequet.
