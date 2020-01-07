ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High’s Amanda Kaiser connected on a 3-pointer and forced a turnover in the final minute to help the Rocketeer girls basketball team overcome eight fourth-quarter turnovers and troubles at the free throw line to pull out a 51-46 Hockomock League victory over rival Attleboro High on Tuesday night.
North Attleboro’s Eliza Dion, who had a team-high 13 points, connected on a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds after Kaiser’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds left as North scored the final five points of the game. Kaiser complemented the offensive effort with 11 points of her own, five of which came in the fourth. The Rocketeers could have created more separation if not from their charity-stripe troubles where they shot 10-for-26.
“They’re a good basketball team,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Lime-Correira said of the Bombardiers. “I think we’re a good match-up with them.”
While North held an advantage through the first three quarters, holding a 39-30 lead going into the fourth, Attleboro never went away.
Attleboro sophomore Meghan Gordon scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bombardiers get back into the game, twice tying it up during the final 2:20.
Attleboro junior Ryan Johnson found Gordon for a basket in the paint to tie it, 43-all, with 2:20 left. And following a 3-pointer off the glass from North’s Ava McKeon, Attleboro’s Nyah Thomas found Gordon again for another basket in the paint. It tied the game, 46-all, with 1:10 left.
“Our kids fought like heck,” Attleboro coach Martin Crowley said. “We fought hard, but at the end of the day, you got to make more shots. And give North credit, they did that.”
Thomas was equally crucial in the Bombardiers second-half surge as she scored nine of her 12 points after the break.
North Attleboro built an early 13-point lead in the second quarter following a 10-2 scoring stretch. Kaiser one her her three 3-pointers during the stretch, Taylor McMath checked in off the bench to finish in transition, Grace Cole connected on a jumper and Regan Fein finished on a basket in the paint during the run.
The Bombardiers, however, scored the final five points of the half to cut into North’s 28-23 lead at halftime.
North Attleboro went on another third-quarter run on an extended 9-3 stretch over the final 5:30. The Rocketeers forced nine Attleboro turnovers in the period to take a 39-30 lead into the fourth, despite shooting 3-for-16 from the field themselves.
“I think we buckled down defensively and were much better with their help defense,” Lima-Correira said as the Rocketeers allowed just seven third-quarter points following the Bombardiers shooting 3-for-9 from the field in the period.
North Attleboro shot 11-for-24 in the first half before finishing 17-for-47 in the game. Attleboro shot 7-for-31 from the field in the first half before concluding 16-for-54.
North Attleboro (3-4) will travel to Milford on Friday while Attleboro (3-5) will travel to King Philip.
