WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls’ basketball team scored the first 14 points of the second half to erase a 14-point deficit against Bishop Feehan High Wednesday night.
Facing an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter, the Warriors then reeled off 12 more straight points and delivered their second “W” in as many nights, a much-coveted 65-59 victory over the Shamrocks in a non-league game.
Avenging a 70-64 loss at Bishop Feehan earlier in the season, the MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors knocked down four 3-point field goals in the fourth quarter, with senior Faye Veilluex scoring seven points, senior Faith Roy scoring six and junior Bri James scoring five.
Veilleux (26 points, seven rebounds) scored 11 first-half points to keep KP competitive and then accounted for 15 second-half points to keynote the KP surge. Roy scored 11 of her 14 points during the second half, while James (nine points, five assists) knocked down a trio of free throws over the final 71 seconds.
“Their style kind of upset our rhythm,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of the Warriors’ full-court defensive pressure. “We did a good job moving the ball in the first half, but in the second half, we tightened up a bit.”
The Shamrocks (15-3) were without two prime-time players due to injuries — senior captain and center-forward Kaitlyn Rapose along with sophomore whirlwind guard Haley Coupal.
The Warriors (11-8) scored 23 points in both the third and fourth quarters to well erase the memories of some horrid first half shooting and sloppiness — 5-for-15 with five turnovers in the first quarter; 2-for-13 shooting in the second quarter with eight turnovers.
And yet, the Warriors survived.
The Shamrocks, received seven points in the second quarter from senior guard Amanda Folan (14 points), including five in a surge of 10 unanswered points over the final four minutes of the first half. Lydia Mordarski (13 points with two 3-poiners) nailed a trifecta and Kyla Cunningham (five points, 13 rebounds) converted an offensive rebound to boost Bishop Feehan to its largest lead at 14 points.
“But that’s the kind of team that we are, we can make make one shot, then a lot of shots,” King Philip coach Dan Nagle said. “That run at the start of the second half put us in position to be there to win.”
Veilleux hit a pair of 3-pointers off of passes from Taylor Butler, Emma Glaser hit one of her two trifectas and with three minutes barely played, King Philip had knotted the score.
The Shamrocks regained a 55-49 lead with 4:22 left after Camryn Fauria (10 points, seven rebounds) converted an offensive rebound, Mordarski hit another 3-pointer and Jillian Margetta scored in low off of a Mordarski pass.
But, KP began to work wonders at the offensive end, while Bishop Feehan was careless with its possessions (11 turnovers). Veilleux hit a 3-pointer and James scored off of a fast break to narrow the gap to 55-54.
Roy nailed a 3-pointer from the right side to put KP in front with two minutes left. Then Glaser hit another 3-pointer off of a James pass.
“We were still there at the end of the third quarter (trailing 47-42), I was really impressed by our leadership,” Nagle said.
The KP defense forced Bishop Feehan into 5-for-18 shooting over the final eight minutes.
