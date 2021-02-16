WRENTHAM — It was a senior sendoff that the members of the 2021 King Philip Regional High girls’ basketball team will be sure to remember.
Senior guards Courtney Keswick and Caroline Aaron combined for 38 points, while seniors Anna Bradley, Summer Dow and Emma Glaser combined for 17 points and nine rebounds as the Warriors took an 80-36 blowout of Taunton High Tuesday. With the Hockomock League win, King Philip finished 5-5 in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League.
Keswick knocked down six 3-pointers, four in the first half, to finish with 18 points in addition to snatching three rebounds as the Warriors built a 45-17 lead by intermission.
Aaron was unstoppable in the third quarter, scoring 14 of her 20 points over those eight minutes, including the first 12 points of the second half for KP, which took a 66-22 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“Our seniors mean so much to our program, it was a total team effort,” King Philip coach Dan Nagle said of his Warriors, who closed out their campaign at 5-6.
But there was more. Sophomore center Emily Sawyer (12 points, 12 rebounds) and junior forward Olivia Lafond (five points, nine rebounds) were among 10 Warriors on the scoring sheet.
“This is a good win to go out on for sure,” Nagle said.
The Warriors scored 22 first quarter points on 24 shots, stringing together 11 straight points over a late two-minute span and getting 13 points off of 15 Tiger turnovers to take a 22-13 lead into the second quarter after facing an early 8-3 deficit.
The Warriors scored 23 points on 22 shots in the second quarter, including the first 13 points of the session and converted 13 Tiger turnovers into eight points. At the other end of the floor, KP limited Taunton to four points on 1-for-9 shooting.
The Warriors scored 21 third quarter points on 21 shots, with 13 straight points in one stretch and getting eight points off of 10 Tiger turnovers while limiting the Tigers to 1-for-18 shooting
“We got off to a slow start on defense, but then we took over,” Nagle said of the Warriors’ full-court man-to-man pressure that overwhelmed the 0-10 Tigers, who had more turnovers (38) than points (17) in the first half.
Six players scored for KP in the first quarter with Keswick hitting a trio of 3-pointers for nine points and Jacki Bonner scoring four straight points on Tiger miscues with a steal and a pair of free throws.
Seven players scored for KP in the second quarter with Aaron and Sawyer each having four points and Keswick nailing another pair of trifectas.
Keswick hit a 3-pointer and Aaron completed a three-point play off of a Grace Clyde pass in the spree of 13 straight points. Sawyer twice scored in low, on an offensive rebound and off of a Lafond pass. Then Glaser (nine points, six rebounds) and Keswick nailed back-to-back 3-pointers. Even the Warriors’ 15 first half turnovers did not create damage.
Aaron scored six straight points with a 16-foot jumper to spark 13 straight third quarter KP points. Then it was the Sawyer show as she scored in low off of a Bonner pass, set up Dow for a 3-pinter and then converted an offensive rebound.
“I was happy about how we played, that’s what we pride ourselves on — our depth, the way that we share the ball and work on defense,” Nagle said.
