WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls basketball team spread the wealth with four double-digit scorers and 12 Warriors producing points to pull away from North Attleboro High 84-58 in a Hockomock League game Tuesday.
“We were flying around on defense and moved the ball well,” King Philip coach Dan Nagle said of his Warriors, who racked up 24 assists and 36 field goals. “We did what we have wanted to do all year playing uptempo with pressing defense.”
The Warriors (8-4, 7-2 Hockomock) built a 40-26 halftime lead and North Attleboro was never able to reduce the gap to within striking distance as KP played its “most complete game of the season,” according to Nagle.
Junior guard Caroline Aaron scored a career-high 19 points for KP, while senior Faye Veilleux contributed 15 points and six rebounds.
Faith Roy added 12 points and six steals for the Warriors while Emily Sawyer had 10 points and six rebounds, and Bri James had eight points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
King Philip travels to Oliver Ames Friday, while North Attleboro (5-6, 5-4 Hockomock) hosts Foxboro Friday in a pair of Hockomock League contests.
Attleboro 53, Sharon 42
ATTLEBORO — Make that three straight wins for the Bombardiers, who relied on balanced scoring to beat the Eagles in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
Meg Gordon (13 points) and Liv McCall (12 points) paced the Bombardiers, who held just a 19-17 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Gabby Bosh scored six of her eight points and AHS took a 33-25 lead into the fourth quarter. Then over the final eight minutes, AHS connected on 11 of 14 free throws — McCall scoring nine points and Gordon seven in the 20-point surge.
Nyah Thomas, Ryan Johnson and Bosh each finished with eight points for AHS (6-7), which next entertains Franklin Friday.
Mansfield 55, Stoughton 41
MANSFIELD — For the first time this season, the Hornets have won back-to-back games. Mansfield High hit a trio of 3-pointers, two from the hand of Kelly Doherty late in the third quarter to gain a 42-30 lead entering the fourth quarter in polishing off the Black Knights.
Kayla Vine and Ashley Santos each scored 14 points for Mansfield. The Hornets faced a six-point deficit after the first quarter, but surged in the second quarter for a 29-22 lead at halftime.
Rebecca Hottleman totaled 10 points for the Hornets (4-8, 4-5 in the Hockomock League, while Doherty added eight points. Mansfield next visits Taunton Friday.
Seekonk 43, Fairhaven 36
SEEKONK — Ally Dantas knocked down a 3-pointer with three minutes left to put Seekonk ahead 36-33, then the Warrior defense took control by limiting the Blue Devils to one field goal the rest of the way in winning the South Coast Conference game.
Lauren Paulo hit four 3-pointers and totaled 12 points to lead Seekonk, which trailed 22-20 at halftime and 28-26 after three quarters.
Mia DiBiase hit four free throws in the final two minutes and totaled eight points, while Dantas finished with eight.
The Warriors (7-3, 5-1 SCC) led 13-5 after the first quarter, but squandered the lead and played from behind for the majority of the contest.
Seekonk hosts Apponequet Friday.
Millis 53, Norton 31
NORTON — The Lancers were limited to merely 13 points over the first 16 minutes of play in losing the Tri-Valley League game to the Mohawks. Millis held a 23-13 lead at halftime and then outscored Norton 23-6 during the third quarter.
Mikayler Patch scored 10 points and Olivia Atherton nine for Norton (4-8). Millis greatly aided its cause by hitting on 19 of 23 free throws in the contest.
Norton next visits Medway Friday.
Old Rochester 51, Dighton-Rehoboth 32
REHOBOTH — The Falcons were limited to one first quarter points and never could recover in losing the South Coast Conference game to the Bulldogs.
D-R (5-6) closed the gap to seven points (26-19) in the second quarter as Emily D’Ambrosio (16 points) scored 10 points in the session.
However, the Falcons’ shooting woes against ORR’s man-to-man defense resurfaced in the third quarter, D-R being limited to three points.
The Falcons, who hit eight of nine free throws, host Greater New Bedford Voke Thursday.
