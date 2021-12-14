WRENTHAM — Through three quarters, the King Philip Regional High girls’ basketball team had missed more shots from the floor and at the free throw line than desired and never once did the hosts own a lead in their Hockomock League rivalry game with Foxboro High.
But the Warriors were a different team over the final eight minutes of play, delivering an early run of nine straight points, while limiting Foxboro to merely one field goal in the quarter in taking a 50-42 season-opening victory Tuesday night.
Senior forward Liv Lafond (eight rebounds), junior center Emily Sawyer (14 rebounds), senior guard Liv Mollo (scoring all of her points in the fourth quarter) and senior guard Julia Marsden all scored nine points in presenting new KP head coach Jeff Miskiewicz with a victory in his Warrior debut.
Foxboro took a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter, but other than a 3-point field goal by Ava Hill at the six-minute mark to knot the score at 40-all, the Warriors did not hit another shot from the floor.
Mollo and Marsden both hit single free throws to regain the lead for KP. Then Marsden finished off a fast break to create a four-point lead with 1:04 left and Mollo drove to the basket as well to make it 46-40 with 38 ticks left on the clock.
Down the stretch, Mollo hit three free throws over the final 20 seconds.
“We had trouble adjusting to their pressure,” Miskiewicz said of KP shooting 2-for-9 with eight turnovers in the first quarter, 4-for-11 with six turnovers in the second quarter, trailing 23-17 at intermission. Foxboro was just as sluggish, shooting 8-for-21 in the first half with 17 turnovers.
“We needed to slow it down on offense and defense, we couldn’t allow them to speed it up,” Miskiewicz said, KP being the beneficiary when Foxboro sophomore guard Cam Collins (six points, six rebounds) fouled out with 3:37 left in the game, the visiting Warriors having a 37-36 lead.
KP went five possessions without taking the lead, finally taking its first advantage (at 38-37) on a drive to the basket by Lafond with 2:34 to go. Lafond was fouled on the play, missed the charity chance, but Sawyer was there to fetch the offensive rebound for two put-back points.
“The ones on the court have a lot of games under their belt,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the Warriors’ experience not being an expected determining fourth quarter factor. “They’ve been used to high-pressure situations, I was expecting a better performance.”
KP generated energy for a rally by scoring 10 points over the final three minutes of the third quarter with Marsden scoring on a drive and hitting two free throws and feeding Jordan Bennett for a basket inside. Maddie Paschke drained a 12-foot jumper from the right and Jacki Bonner hit a pair of free throws.
That trend of offensive aggressiveness carried itself into the fourth quarter as the Warriors reeled off nine straight points. Paschke scored in low off of a Sawyer pass, then Mollo drilled a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 37-36.
“We lost our composure and we didn’t play our defense,” Downs said.
King Philip hit six of 15 shots from the floor and hitting six free throws. “When our defense was clicking, we were getting steals and the momentum was going.”
Senior center Hannah Blake (nine points, nine rebounds), sophomore guard Erin Foley (eight points) and freshman forward Ava Hill (eight points) paced Foxboro.
“We were able to set that tempo,” Miskiewicz said of KP’s 19-6 fourth quarter advantage. “Little plays win games. We rebounded well and we got more comfortable.”
King Philip, which scored six of its final 10 points at the free throw line, hosts Taunton Friday, while Foxboro visits Stoughton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.