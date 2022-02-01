NORTH ATTLEBORO — Points came at a premium for King Philip Regional High and North Attleboro High in their Hockomock League girls basketball slugfest Tuesday night.
In the end though, it was the Warriors who scored the win with a 29-23 defensive decision.
“It was an old-fashioned rock fight,” King Philip coach Jeff Miszkiewicz said.
Jaclyn Bonner and Emily Sawyer led the Warriors (6-6, 6-5 Kelley-Rex) with six points apiece as neither team scored more than 10 points in a quarter.
King Philip took a 10-4 lead into the second quarter and kept its six-point advantage at the half at 22-16. North Attleboro (2-8, 3-10 Davenport) pullled within three points in the third quarter, but could get no closer as Sawyer, the Warriors’ 6-foot-5 center, and guard-forward Liv Lafond led the defensive pressure for KP.
“We were in control pretty much the whole way,” Miszkiewicz said. “Every time they would get close, we pushed them away.”
Miszkiewicz was pleased to see the defensive strides that his team continues to make.
“We’ve turned the tables, defensively, in the past week,” he said, “but we’re still waiting offensively.”
The Rocketeers received a strong defensive showing from senior center Taylor McMath in limiting Sawyer’s scoring chances, while McMath scored seven points.
“We executed our game plan well on fronting their big girl, but we just can’t put the ball in the basket,” said North Attleboro coach Nikki Lima-Correira, who lauded the defensive play of Ava McKeon.
Senior guard Summer Dohery led the Rocketeers with nine points. King Philip is at Taunton Friday while North Attleboro is at Sharon Friday.