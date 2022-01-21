HOPKINTON — Emma Cochrane scored 14 of her 21 points during the second half, but the Norton High girls’ basketball team was dealt a 59-53 loss to Hopkinton High Friday in a Tri-Valley League game.
Hopkinton held a 21-20 halftime lead, but piled up 20 third quarter points.
Kate Andy scored 10 points, Mikayler Patch nine and Taryn Fierri eight for the Lancers, who cut the 41-34 deficit after three quarters to two points in the fourth quarter.
Cochrane scored nine points in the fourth quarter, six at the free throw line, to get Norton back into contention, but the Hillers’ Kiki Fassbender scored eight of her 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Lancers have a noon game Sunday at Dover-Sherborn.
Dighton-Rehoboth 53, Gr. New Bedford Voke 21
REHOBOTH — Ella Damon scored 15 points and Morgan Corey 12 as the Falcons led from start to finish in winning the South Coast Conference contest.
The inside presence of Damon and outside scoring by Damon resulted in 10 points apiece and a 28-11 lead for D-R by intermission. Damon hit two 3-pointers in the contest.
The Falcons travel to Somerset Berkley Tuesday.
Fairhaven 48, Seekonk 47
FAIRHAVEN — Kate Leinson fired in 21 points, hitting five 3-point field goals, but Seekonk High had a shot at the buzzer fall off of the rim in the South Coast Conference setback.
Seekonk (3-5) faced a 23-11 deficit at halftime, but rallied for 21 fourth quarter points, including 15 by Leinson, to close to within a point of the Blue Devils.
Ally Dantas added 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers for Seekonk, which was outscored 17-3 at the free throw line. The Warriors return home Tuesday for an SCC game with Bourne.