CANTON — Despite blowing out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter, the Attleboro High girls basketball team could not hang on in the end as Canton High scored the final six points of the contest to prevail 57-52 for the Hockomock League win Tuesday night.
Attleboro was missing two starters due to illness and was led by 12 points apiece from Riley Camacho and Kayla Goldrick, but it wasn’t enough.
“We told them that people have got to step up, and people did,” AHS coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken said. “That’s all I can ask of them. They left it all out on the floor.”
After falling into their early hole, the Bulldogs switched from a zone defense to man-to-man in the second quarter to pull within 24-18 at halftime. The Bombardiers (10-4, 8-3 league) answered to start the third quarter by switching strategy and picking up the tempo to take a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (9-4, 8-3 league) continued to press their attack in the final quarter, led byFay Gallery’’s game-high 24 points to take the lead. Camacho hit a clutch 3-pointer with a minute left to knot the score at 51-all, but Canton scored the final six points.
Attleboro travels to Franklin Friday.
Oliver Ames 60, Mansfield 36
The Hornets fell behind 20-4 after the first quarter to Davenport Division leader Oliver Ames (11-1, 10-1) and could not battle their way back in the Hockomock League blowout.
Abby Wager led the Hornets (6-6, 5-5) with 10 points, Kara Santos added nine points and Bridget Hanley six points. Mansfield is at Milford Friday night.
Norton 56, Millis 44
Junior Kate Andy collected 16 points and teammate Ella Tetrault chipped in 12 points, including four 3-pointers with three in the third quarter as the Lancers took the Tri-Valley League road win.
Norton (7-8) opened the game with a 14-5 run to end the first quarter en route to a 28-19 halftime lead. The Lancers took command with another 13-5 run to start the second half.
Taryn Fierri added nine points in the win for Norton, which hosts Bellingham on Friday.
Foxboro 60, Taunton 33
Kailey Sullivan scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as the host Warriors improved to 8-4 overall and 7-4 in the lopsided win.
Foxboro hosts Stoughton Friday.