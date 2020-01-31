MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls basketball team overcame a five-point fourth quarter deficit with solid shooting from the foul line to pull out a 51-44 Hockomock League comeback win over Attleboro High Friday night.
The Hornets (6-10, 5-7) trailed 40-35 with four minutes remaining, but regained the lead at 42-41 as Rebecca Hottleman knocked down a pair of free throws. In total, Mansfield was 20-22 from the free throw line, including 8-8 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been pretty good at the line all year, shooting above 70%,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “We were just getting stops and making our free throws down the stretch.”
Ashley Santos led Mansfield with 13 points and Kayla Vine scored 12 for Mansfield, who deployed a number of different defenses against Attleboro’s leading scorers Nyah Thomas and Liv McCall.
For the Bombardiers (7-9, 4-8), Meg Gordon finished with 17 points and Thomas had 11.
Mansfield travels to play undefeated Franklin Tuesday, while Attleboro travels to Oliver Ames in Hockomock League action.
North Attleboro 49, Stoughton 48
STOUGHTON — Amanda Kaiser led the way with 20 points on five 3-pointers as North Attleboro got the job done on the defensive end late in the game to pull out the Hockomock League win after trailing for most of the game.
North Attleboro (7-7) was held to four points in the first quarter, but only trailed 24-22 at the half and 40-36 entering the fourth quarter before finally claiming the lead late.
Kaiser, Summer Doherty and Regan Fein each had eight points for North Attleboro while Eliza Dion scored six.
The Rocketeers host Sharon Tuesday, a team they defeated 49-40 earlier in the season.
Foxboro 55, Canton 47
FOXBORO — Shakirah Ketant had the Warriors out in front early as she scored 11 of her 16 points in the first quarter as Foxboro grind ed out the Hockomock League victory.
Katelyn Mollica led the way with 17 points for Foxboro, who held a 35-23 halftime advantage. Canton used a full-court defense to apply pressure and trimmed the lead down to seven in the fourth quarter.
Foxboro (12-2) hits the road to take on Milford Tuesday.
Franklin 65, King Philip 39
PLAINVILLE — King Philip (8-7, 7-5) was unable to matchup with Hockomock League-leading and undefeated Franklin, who had center Ally Brigham go off for 25 points in the Hockomock League game.
Claire Keswick led the Warriors with six points, who had 11 of their 13 players score on the night.
King Philip travels to Taunton Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 48, Archbishop Williams 41
ATTLEBORO — Lydia Mordarski had a team-high 15 points for the Shamrocks, who had eight different scorers as they avenged one of their two losses of the season.
Bishop Feehan trailed 18-16 at the half, but got a boost the bench from Jillian Margetta (10 points) with seven third-quarter points including a pair of 3-pointers, while starting center Kyla Cunningham led the way defensively. The Shamrocks (12-2) host non-league opponent North Kingstown (R.I.) Monday.
Hopkinton 42, Norton 29
HOPKINTON — The Lancers used a 6-1 run to close the gap to just nine in the fourth quarter, but were unable to overcome the stifling defense of Tri-Valley League opponent Hopkinton.
Hopkinton had used a 12-2 run of their own right before the half to claim a 26-12 lead at the break. Mikayla Patch scored 10 points and Taryn Fierri had seven to lead Norton (4-11), who host Norwood on Tuesday.
Seekonk 56, Wareham 33
SEEKONK — Seekonk got it done from beyond the arc, connecting on 10 3-pointers to earn the South Coast Conference victory.
Kate Leinson led all scorers with 19 points (five 3-pointers), while Mia DiBiase had 15 points on 12-of-14 free throws and a 3-pointer, and Lauren Paulo had three 3-pointers with 13 points for the Warriors (9-5, 7-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.