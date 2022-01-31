SEEKONK — Kate Leinson and Ally Dantas each drilled in five 3-point field goals to guide the Seekonk High girls’ basketball team to a 57-45 South Coast Conference conquest of Apponequet Regional High Monday night.
The Warriors fired in 18 second quarter points to take a 31-14 lead by intermission. During that surge, Leinson hit two 3-pointers, while Emily Leonard scored six points.
Leinson, a senior guard, finished with 21 points. Dantas, a junior guard, totaled 20 points.
The victory was the third straight for Seekonk (6-7, 4-3) after an 0-5 skid during a COVID-laced spell earlier in the season. The Warriors host West Bridgewater Wednesday for a non-league game.
D-R 60, Case 46
SWANSEA — Ella Damon and Lucy Latour each scored 16 points to power the Falcons to a 60-46 victory at Case.
The Falcons took a 30-22 lead by halftime and took a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Damon scored eight of her points during the third quarter to keep D-R in front. The Falcons (7-6, 6-2 SCC) host Somerset Berkley Wednesday.