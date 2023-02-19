tsc-spt-GBB-Feehan-Mansfield-Reale
Bishop Feehan High’s Sammy Reale puts up a shot as she is bumped into by Mansfield High defender Olivia Salisbury during the teams’ Dec. 22 non-league contest in Attleboro.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

WOBURN — The Bishop Feehan girls basketball team was taken down by Woburn on Sunday afternoon, falling in a 74-71 non-league defeat.

The Shamrocks were led in scoring by Mary Daley’s 15 points and four assists, while Charlotte Adams-Lopez added 12 points, converting from 3-point range three times. Sammy Reale also scored 12, chipping in seven rebounds with four assists and Julia Webster scored 11 points.