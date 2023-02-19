WOBURN — The Bishop Feehan girls basketball team was taken down by Woburn on Sunday afternoon, falling in a 74-71 non-league defeat.
The Shamrocks were led in scoring by Mary Daley’s 15 points and four assists, while Charlotte Adams-Lopez added 12 points, converting from 3-point range three times. Sammy Reale also scored 12, chipping in seven rebounds with four assists and Julia Webster scored 11 points.
Bishop Feehan closes the regular season with a record of 16-5 and awaits MIAA Division 1 postseason play, which will be finalized on February 25.
Andover 46, Bishop Feehan 42
WOBURN — Bishop Feehan lost on Saturday in tournament play, falling to Andover.
The Shamrocks were ahead early, leading 15-9 through the first quarter and holding a 24-22 lead into halftime. Andover rallied back to take the lead in the second half, and never looked back.
Sammy Reale paced the floor in scoring with 12 points, and she also had seven rebounds and four steals. Julia Webster chipped in 11 points and four steals.