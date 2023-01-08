EASTON — The Mansfield High girls basketball team returned to the win column with a 52-45 Hockomock League decision over Oliver Ames High on Sunday.
Oliver Ames evened the game at 30-30 in the third quarter, but Mansfield dug deep to pull away for the win as Kara Santos led the Hornets with 22 points and Bridget Hanley added 14.
“We had some some girls come up with some big plays and were able to finish the game strong,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said.
The Hornets led 9-5 through the first eight minutes and extended the difference to 22-17 entering halftime.
Ella Palanza added 11 points off the Mansfield bench, providing a crucial spark with Abby Wager playing ill.
“(Palanza) coming off the bench and scoring 11, that was huge for us,” McPherson said. “We had Abby, who’s kind of feeling under the weather. She practiced (on Saturday) but struggled, so to have other people score for us was huge.”
The Hornets (2-2) posted their second win in Hockomock League play.
“To beat someone of OA’s caliber, which just comes with their name, its huge,” McPherson said. “We’ve had it handed to us by Foxboro and battled with Attleboro, so to kind of build our momentum against a worthy opponent is a huge morale booster for us with a tough strength of schedule.”
Mansfield (3-4) next plays on Tuesday, visiting Taunton.
