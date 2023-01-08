EASTON — The Mansfield High girls basketball team returned to the win column with a 52-45 Hockomock League decision over Oliver Ames High on Sunday.

Oliver Ames evened the game at 30-30 in the third quarter, but Mansfield dug deep to pull away for the win as Kara Santos led the Hornets with 22 points and Bridget Hanley added 14.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.