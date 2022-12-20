MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls basketball team cruised to a 72-41 win over North Attleboro High Tuesday night, running away with the game in the second half.
The Hornets led 18-10 through the first quarter and 36-24 at halftime. The win for Mansfield is big for helping shape the rest of the season, and putting it back on track to its postseason aspirations.
“It’s huge for us. Obviously, early in the season, we haven’t really found our identity,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said. “To be able to trust the process and do a lot of good things well (on Tuesday), that was huge for us.”
North Attleboro coach Nikki Correia said the Rocketeers were in it, but got complacent and the game fell out of their grasp.
“We were in the game to start,” Correia said. “Down eight at the end of one, the girls settled down and started hitting some shots. Then we started to get a little lazy off rebounds and they got out in transition and we did not get back. The second half we went away from our offensive sets and started standing around looking and we got out rebounded.”
Abby Wager led Mansfield with 22 points while Ella McLaughlin led North Attleboro with 12 points.
Sam Sweeney scored 10 points for the Rocketeers. Kara Santos added 17 for the Hornets.
Mansfield (1-2) visits Bishop Feehan on Thursday. North Attleboro (1-2) plays Tuesday, hosting Bedford.
Foxboro 55, Franklin 50
FOXBORO — The unbeaten Warriors upended the powerful Panthers as Camryn Collins hit for 20 points.
“Hill played extremely well and hit huge free throws toward the end,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs.
Kailey Sullivan had 12 points and Ava Hill added seven for Foxboro (3-0) hosts Hingham on Tuesday.
Attleboro 59, Stoughton 29
STOUGHTON — The Bombardiers posted their third straight win behind Vanessa Ellis’ 21 points.
The Bombardiers led 26-11 at the half and poured it on, extending their lead to 47-27 by the end of the third quarter.
Ellie Routhier scored 16 points in the win and Avery James scored eight points. Attleboro (3-1) is off until Jan. 6 when it travels to King Philip.
King Philip 52, Oliver Ames 48
EASTON — The Warriors were led by Emily Sawyer’s 28 points as the only Warrior in double-digits. Jordan Bennett added seven points and Jaclyn Bonner scored six points.
King Philip (2-1) plays again next Wednesday at Framingham.
Norton 64, Dedham 42
DEDHAM — Norton collected its fourth straight win of the season.
The Lancers were led by Emma Cochrane’s 20 points. Taryn Fierri added 13 points while both Kate Andy and Ella Tetrault scored eight points.
Norton (4-0) plays Tuesday at Pembroke.
Joseph Case 69, Seekonk 34
SWANSEA — Seekonk trailed at the half 32-23, but was unable to close the gap in the second half in its loss.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Jordan Culpan’s 10 points. Sienna Miranda added nine points.
Seekonk (1-3) plays again on Tuesday, hosting Bourne.
Somerset Berkley 41, Dighton-Rehoboth 36
SOMERSET — Somerset Berkley denied the Falcons their second win of the season..
Leading D-R on the court was Lucy Latour’s 12 points. Ella Damon added 11.
D-R (1-1) will next play Thursday at Nauset.