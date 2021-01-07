MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls’ basketball team might have been rattled by the full-court defensive pressure exerted by the Warriors of King Philip Regional High at the James Albertini Gymnasium Thursday in their season debut.
The Hornets might have had to battle for rebounding space harder against the taller Warriors and the Hornets certainly had to improve upon their shooting accuracy.
But Mansfield kept working at both ends and under the backboard, turning a pair of six-point first-half deficits into a superlative second half showing to take a 56-48 victory and present new head coach Heather McPherson a victory in her sidelines debut.
“KP made us adjust to the chaos, we knew that it was coming,” McPherson said of the Warriors’ pressure and double-teaming on the ball. “The girls are trying to figure out our new culture and making adjustments in this kind of game.”
The Hornets scored the first seven points of the second half and maintained their level-headed approach on offense and defense, only twice allowing King Philip to reduce the gap to single digits in the fourth quarter.
At the outset of the third quarter, Sarah Dooling scored in low off of a Brooke Berube feed; Kayla Vine (13 points) buried a 3-pointer from the right side; and Kara Santos finished off a Abby Wager pass on a fast break to build the Mansfield margin to 34-27.
Mansfield’s attention to a stricter defensive posture resulted in King Philip scoring just four third quarter points on 2-for-16 shooting with 10 turnovers.
“We wanted to keep with the system, but shots weren’t falling and they (Mansfield) were getting the long balls (rebounds),” KP associate head coach Nicole Nunes said. “We weren’t getting back (on defense) quick enough, we weren’t getting rebounds quick enough.”
While King Philip’s Courtney Keswick (eight points) nailed a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 42-34 two minutes into the fourth quarter, Mansfield responded. Berube (10 points, nine rebounds) converted an offensive rebound, then Dooling (12 points, 10 rebounds) converted a three-point play off of a Berube pass to give the Hornets a 47-34 lead.
Mansfield, which entered into the bonus free throw in the final minute of the third quarter, hit five charity tosses over the final four minutes, while Berube converted another offensive rebound into a bucket for a 53-39 lead.
“We were a little sloppy on the offensive side,” Nunes said of 17 first-half turnovers and 14 more during the second half.
KP’s tried and true formula of pressure defense under head coach Dan Nagle and a platoon system was enough during the first half to twice (at 15-9 and 19-13) have six-point leads and be deadlocked (at 27 points apiece) by halftime.
Junior Liv Lafond scored six of her eight points in the first quarter for KP, while the Warrior defense limited Mansfield to just two field goals over the first four minutes and forced 19 first half Hornet turnovers, 37 overall in the game.
A steal for a basket by Caroline Aaron, then her pass to set up Grace Clyde for a basket after a Hornet turnover regained a six-point lead for KP.
Mansfield did not take a lead until Anna Darlington converted a fastbreak into a three-point play and a 20-19 advantage with 3:42 left until halftime. In that spree of seven straight points Kara Santos hit a 15-foot jumper and Wager converted an offensive rebound after a KP turnover. With two seconds left on the clock, Dooling scored in low off of an Olivia Salisbury pass to deadlock the score for a second time.
“I couldn’t be more happy for the girls, starting in that slow rut,” McPherson said of Mansfield’s first 16 minutes of the season. “I was confident in the 10 girls I was throwing in. We were waiting for that fire from the seniors. We were going to make mistakes and it wasn’t going to be you’re coming out after a mistake. It was how you come back from that mistake. That set the tone.”
The Warriors will host Mansfield Sunday for a 3 p.m. matinee, the second of a doubleheader with the boys’ teams starting at 1 p.m.
