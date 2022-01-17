MANSFIELD — Getting back to good health, having a full complement of players available for practice, and working on offensive schemes and defensive rotations, the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team is returning to its customary winning ways.
The Hornets snapped a three-game losing skid Monday, overcoming an eight-point first quarter deficit for a 54-40 verdict over Notre Dame Academy in a non-league game at James Albertini Gymnasium.
“I think, basically, we’ve used six different starting lineups for the six games, we like switching it up,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said of trying to find the right combinations of healthy players. “It was good team basketball — we’re looking to find the right matchups. We’re, finally, in a much better place.”
The Hornets (3-0) had eight players get in the scorebook with junior Abby Wager (16 points, four rebounds) and junior Natalya Gill (11 points with three 3-pointers) leading the way.
However, it was a concerted defensive effort that enabled the Hornets (3-3) to prevail. The Hornets’ man-to-man pressure limited the Cougars (2-5) to eight second quarter points on 1-for-13 shooting and to just five points on 2-for-11 shooting during the fourth quarter.
Mansfield corrected its course — 5-for-14 shooting with six turnovers in the first quarter — during an 18-point second quarter surge. Over those eight minutes, five Hornets scored with Wager and Hallie Popat (seven points) each totaling five points.
Gill knocked down a 3-pointer on the Hornets’ first possession of the quarter to put Mansfield into the lead for the first time at 15-14. Bridget Hanley hit a trey for a 23-19 Mansfield edge before Popat nailed another 3-pointer at the buzzer to leave Mansfield with a 30-22 lead at intermission.
“We got hit with COVID after our Westwood game,” McPherson said. “We’ve had practices with only five varsity players — we’re almost at full capacity. Kara Santos (six points, seven rebounds)has had only one practice, Anna (Darlington) had only two practices, so I think even breathing-wise we’re not at full capacity.”
After Notre Dame narrowed the Hornet lead to 33-29 with little more than two minutes played in the second half, Wager drilled a 16-foot jumper from the left side and Gill hit her second 3-pointer to create some breathing room at 38-30.
The Hornets limited Notre Dame to just one field goal over the final six minutes of the third quarter, then reeled off seven straight points to take control. Wager drained a 3-pointer and both Rose Mahar and Darlington hit pairs of free throws as Mansfield took a 45-35 lead into the final eight minutes where the Hornets limited Notre Dame to just one field goal over the first seven minutes.
Mansfield fired off nine straight points with Popat hitting a 12-foot baseline jumper from the left after a dazzling behind-the-back pass from Wager.
“We have such an athletic group, we have so many multi-sport athletes,” McPherson said. “We’re trying to hone in on our defense. Now, finally, our defense and our offense match the mentality that we were looking for.”
The Hornets play Tuesday at Sharon.