MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls’ basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 43-42 loss at home to Westwood High Tuesday night, but while the setback came down to the final play, the biggest loss of the night for the Hornets was that of Abby Wager, who left the game with an ankle injury late in the third quarter after a bad landing while blocking a shot.
Wager already had five points in the third quarter when she sustained the injury to her left ankle. The Hornets trailed by three when the junior left the game, but Wager’s teammates were able to step up and keep stay in the contest until the end.
“Our team camaraderie is top-notch,” said Mansfield head coach Heather MacPherson on how her players were able to step up. “We’ve had to go quarters without (Wager) before, so they’re used to battling. We struggle a bit at scoring when she’s not in the game, but they do a good job of creating shots.”
One of the Hornets who was able to effectively fill this scoring gap was Kara Santos. One of only two underclassmen on the team, Santos finished the night tied with Wager for a team-high 11 points. Aside from her scoring, Santos also created possessions with her work on the boards as she finished with 11 rebounds, including two on the offensive glass.
The fourth quarter was contested throughout, especially during the final stretch. In the last two minutes, there were five lead changes. After Natalya Gil hit a three-pointer on the assist from Kayla Doherty to give Mansfield a 40-38 lead with 1:30 remaining, Westwood answered back with one of its own.
Santos was able to work the ball into the post and finish a highly-contested shot to give the Hornets the lead again with just over a minute to play, but the Wolverines snatched it right back with a layup from Nicole Draeger on the next possession.
Mansfield tried to force the ball back to Santos in the post to take the lead back, but the pass was stolen and the Hornets were forced to intentionally foul. Westwood missed the front end of a one-and-one, got the offensive rebound, and then missed the first one again to give Mansfield the ball back with ten seconds left down by a point.
After another attempt to pass the ball into the post was tipped out of bounds, the Hornets had one last opportunity to take the lead while inbounding the ball from under the basket with less than two seconds remaining, but the inbounds pass was intercepted and the Wolverines hung on for the win.
The biggest issue for the Hornets was ball security. Mansfield turned the ball over 19 times, nearly three times as many as the Wolverines. MacPherson said limiting turnovers is going to be one of the Hornets’ main goals going forward.
Defensively, the Hornets effectively limited the Wolverines’ points in the paint. Wager and Santos in particular were able to use their height to force their opponents to alter shots, but the team as a whole was tenacious on the interior. The Hornets finished with four blocks, including a block from behind by Anna Darlington in the final minutes to keep the score within one.
MacPherson said the emphasis on interior defense was something she had been working on with her team since losing their last game to Foxboro.
“While we still kind of needed to finish off the 30 seconds, I thought defensively we were more intense and not allowing multiple shots in multiple possessions,” MacPherson said.
The Wolverines found more success from behind the 3-point line, where they knocked down five shots, including one from Ella Mason that brought Westwood within a point as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Mansfield (2-2) will try to bounce back against Fontbonne Academy Thursday.
