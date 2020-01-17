MANSFIELD — It was the upset special of the Hockomock League season thus far.
Becca Hottleman and Brooke Berube hit free throws with less than a minute left as the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team stunned King Philip Regional High 59-55 Friday night.
With the score knotted at 55-all, the Hornets (3-8, 3-6) scored the final four points as Hottleman and Berube each hit one free throw. On the next Warrior possession, Hornet junior guard Kayla Vine made a steal and took the ball the length of the floor for a layup with 15 seconds left.
“It was a really close game but our defense got it done — we threw a couple different zone looks at them,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “The press break was also key and we were able to limit their fast breaks.”
Mansfield held a 27-26 halftime edge and a 40-38 lead entering the fourth quarter. Vine paced the Hornets with 20 points, while Ashley Santos added nine.
King Philip (7-4, 6-2) was led by freshman Claire Keswick’s 12 points, while Faith Roy and Emma Glaser each scored eight.
Mansfield hosts Stoughton Tuesday, while King Philip visits North Attleboro.
Attleboro 66, Taunton 62 (OT)
TAUNTON — Sophomore Meg Gordon scored 20 points, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter and in overtime, hitting four key free throws to guide the Bombardiers.
Senior guard Nyah Thomas had 19 points for the Bombardiers (4-7), who were deadlocked with Taunton at 53 points after four quarters.
In the extra session, AHS hit on seven of nine free throws with Liv McCall hitting a pair.
The Bombardiers overcame a four-point deficit after three quarters, sparked by Gabby Bosh and Lindsey Perry. AHS next has a non-league Monday matinee (1 p.m.) at Durfee.
North Attleboro 53, Canton 48
CANTON — Amanda Kaiser scored 24 of her 26 points during the second half to fuel a 38-point second-half surge by the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League win.
North rallied from a 20-15 halftime deficit to take a 40-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kaiser supplied 19 third quarter points, hitting six 3-point field goals. Summer Doherty hit all four of her free throws in the quarter, totaling 14 points.
North Attleboro (5-5) visits King Philip Tuesday.
Foxboro 66, Sharon 24
FOXBORO — The Warriors limited Sharon to 13 points in the first half of their Hockomock League blowout.
Lizzy Davis scored 14 points and Katelyn Mollica 12 for Foxboro (8-1), which led 44-13 at halftime. Yara Fawaz and Abby Hassman each scored 10 points for the Warriors.Foxboro’s relentless defensive pressure resulted in a 24-6 lead at the first stop. In the opening session, five players produced points for the Warriors with Fawaz having nine.
Foxboro hit eight 3-point field goals, with Davis and Mollica each making three.
Bishop Feehan 60, Coyle-Cassidy 19
TAUNTON — Haley Coupal scored 12 points and Jill Margetta had 11 for the Shamrocks in an Eastern Athletic Conference rout.
Bishop Feehan (9-1, 2-0 EAC) took an 18-2 lead after the first quarter and a 34-8 advantage at the half.
The Shamrocks visit Foxboro Sunday at 2 p.m.
Seekonk 62, Case 54
SWANSEA — Senior guard Mia DiBiase scored nine points and Maggie McKitchen added five points as Seekonk rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters to overtake the Cardinals.
Seekonk (6-3, 4-1 in the SCC) faced a 29-28 deficit at halftime and a 44-43 gap entering the final eight minutes.
DiBiase hit four key free throws in the fourth quarter, while McKitchen came up with two field goals to bring the Warriors back. DiBiase finished with 23 points, hitting three of Seekonk nine 3-pointers. Lauren Paulo had 10 points, also with a trio of treys.
In addition, Kate Leinson, Ally Dantas and McKitchen had seven points. Seekonk next hosts Fairhaven Tuesday.
Medfield 58, Norton 26
MEDFIELD — Mikayler Patch had 10 points, but the Lancers were cold from the floor in the Tri-Valley League loss. Hannah Sheldon and Olivia Atherton each scored five points for Norton (4-7), which hosts Millis Tuesday.
Bourne 46, Dighton-Rehoboth 34
REHOBOTH — Playing without leading scorer Emily D’Ambrosio due to injury, D-R was limited to eight first-half points in the South Coast Conference loss. Briana Malaguti scored 13 points for D-R(6-4, 3-2), which trailed 31-8 at halftime.
The Falcons next host Dartmouth for a non-league game Sunday at 1:30.
Tri-County 25, Southeastern Regional 22
EASTON — Abby DiFloures and Cam Schweitzer hit a pair of clutch field goals in the final two minutes to break a 21-all deadlock and give the Cougars the Mayflower League win. Tri-County had a season-high 48 rebounds, with Amy Freitas and Schweitzer each having 12. DiFloures had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jenna Johnson chipped in five points and 11 rebounds.
Tri-County was held scoreless in the third quarter and held a 15-14 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Cougars (6-4) host Blue Hills on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.