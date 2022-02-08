WRENTHAM — Olivia Salisbury made a big steal in the final minute, leading to a Abby Wager three-point play that put the Mansfield High girls basketball team ahead for good in a 40-36 Hockomock League thriller against King Philip Regional on Tuesday.
King Philip took a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Hornets had a big second quarter and led, 21-14, and built a 32-22 lead after the third before the Warriors rallied.
Wager finished with 17 points, Kara Santos added 12 and Rose Maher had 5 points.
“We were offensively stagnant and let them get the lead,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said, “and they were up by three with a little over a minute left, but we ended up with a steal and a basket and some big free throws — it was a weird game. Free throws down the stretch for us were big — Rose Maher had two big ones, Wager had some big ones --and I thought we played really well defensively even though we kind of stalled on offense.”
King Philip was led by Emily Sawyer’s 12 points, while Jackie Bonner added eight points and Liv Lafond had seven.
Mansfield (7-5, 9-6) will host Stoughton on Wednesday, while KP (7-7, 7-8) will host Milford on Friday.
Attleboro 55, Milford 29
ATTLEBORO — Meg Gordon and Lily Routhier both scored 11 points and Lindsay Perry added eight points as the Attleboro girls basketball team led from start to finish in clinching a berth in the MIAA Div. 1 tournament with a comfortable victory over Milford.
The Bombardiers led 18-6 after the first quarter, 32-10 at halftime in holding Milford to just a single basket, and then boosted their lead to 46-20 at the end of three quarters en route to the easy victory.
“It was a good team win altogether,” coach Bri Hochwarter-Bracken, who also noted that Routhier played excellent defense for Attleboro.
AHS improved to 9-4 in the Hockomock League and 11-6 overall. The Bombardiers will play Friday at first-place and undefeated Taunton (11-0, 13-0).
Foxboro 66, North Attleboro 38
FOXBORO — Sophomore guard Cam Collins and freshman guard Kailey Sullivan both scored 18 points, while senior center Hannah Blake and Erin Foley combined for 21 more as the Warriors cruised past North Attleboro in a Hockomock League matchup Tuesday night.
Foxboro (8-4 league, 9-4 overall) led the entire way, taking a 12-9 lead after the first quarter before outscoring the Red Rocketeers 22-10 in the second quarter to take a commanding 34-19 lead. The Warriors led 50-31 after three quarters and ended up shooting 13-for-15 from the free-throw line in the victory.
“I think defensively that we applied a lot of pressure on (North’s) Summer Doherty, who is a good player,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said, “and our defensive pressure overall caused a lot of turnovers, leading to some fast breaks.”
“We did a nice job in the first quarter matching their intensity and playing great help D along with some 2-3 zone to slow them down and pack it in the paint,” North coach Nikki Lima-Correira said. “But they got hot in the second quarter and we had trouble finishing on the offensive end. My girls fought hard all night but just had some breakdowns out in transition D, and Foxboro made the plays when they needed to pull away.”
The Warriors need just one more victory to qualify for postseason tournament play, and will play a non-league game against Wachusett Wednesday, while North Attleboro (2-9, 3-11) visits Franklin.
Medway 68, Norton 53
NORTON – Norton High jumped out to a big 16-3 quarter in the first quarter, but visiting Medway crept back to an eight-point deficit at halftime before exploding for a 22-8 third-quarter burst en route to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Taryn Fierri led Norton with 20 points, including six three-pointers, while Ella Tetrault added nine points and Emma Cochrane eight for the Lancers (7-9), who will host Dedham on Friday.
D-R 59, Wareham 22
The Falcons had three players score in double figures, led by Ella Damon’s 16 points, to roll to the South Coast Conference win.
Bri Malaguti and Rachel Zankul added 10 points apiece for D-R.
Case 54, Seekonk 27
The Warriors (6-9, 4-4) fell behind early in their South Coast Conference road clash to trail 30-19 at halftime and could not recover against Gold Division leader Case (9-4, 6-1). Kate Leinson led Seekonk with 10 points. The Warriors host Fairhaven on Friday.