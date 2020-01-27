MANSFIELD — Ten players scored during the first quarter for the Mansfield High girls basketball team, which got off to a 23-0 lead after eight minutes in a 56-24 non-league rout of Roxbury Charter on Monday.
Junior Broooke Berube tallied 10 points for the Hornets (5-9), while freshman Abby Wager added six. Mansfield held a 42-6 lead by halftime.
Grace Benton and Sarah Dooling each took down eight rebounds for Mansfield, which hit on 25 of its 55 shots from the floor. Kacey Veiking and Mikayla Vine each contributed five assists.
The Hornets play the second of three games this week Tuesday at North Attleboro.
West Bridgewater 45, Seekonk 39
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Wildcats went to the free throw line 23 times while the Warriors went just once as West Bridgewater took non-league win.
Seekonk was whistled for 23 fouls, the Wildcats five. The Warriors (8-4) held a 21-18 lead at halftime and was deadlocked with the Wildcats at 31-all entering the fourth quarter. Kate Leinson and Mia DiBiase each scored 12 points for Seekonk.
West Bridgewater hit a pair of 3-point shots in the third quarter to cut into the Seekonk lead and then cashed in on seven fourth quarter free throws.
Seekonk plays the second of three games this week, an SCC game Tuesday at Old Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.