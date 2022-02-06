MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls basketball team (7-6) is now above .500 after handling Fontbonne Academy, 45-32, in a non-league contest on Sunday.
Sophomore Kara Santos finished with 18 points on the evening. Abby Wagner was second on the team in scoring with nine points. Rose Maher chipped in six, hitting two threes in the second half.
The Hornets play at King Phillip Tuesday.
King Philip 52, Taunton 44
Emily Sawyer scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the second half to help lift the Hornets over the Tigers Saturday. Julia Marsden added 12 points for King Philip (7-6, 7-5 league).