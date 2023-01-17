MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack to roll to their fourth straight win, 56-30 over Milford High on Tuesday night.
Mansfield (6-4) held a 26-13 advantage entering the break after opening the game slow. After the first quarter Mansfield trailed 11-10, and Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson preached the need to pick up the intensity on defense to help feed the offense.
“A slow start (for us),” Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson said. “We just talked about our defensive intensity, picking it up and forcing some turnovers. We started to run the break. I think part of it was we weren’t going full speed in our offensive sets, so picking up the intensity on both sides of the court (was key.)”
Leading Mansfield in scoring was Abby Wager with 15 points. Kara Santos added 14 points. Mansfield had nine scorers get into the scorebook.
The Hornets next play on Friday at Stoughton.
King Philip 48, Sharon 38
SHARON — The Warriors took a 26-23 halftime lead and then pulled away in the second half to earn the Hockomock League win.
Leading KP was Emily Sawyer with 22 points while Madison Paschke added 11 points.
King Philip (5-4) plays on Friday at North Attleboro.
Oliver Ames 60, North Attleboro 32
EASTON — North Attleboro trailed 31-16 at the break and could not dig out in its road loss to the Tigers.
The Rocketeers played well defensively in the fourth quarter, but were unable to get back in time to stop multiple OA scores in transition.
Ava McKeon returned to the lineup for North Attleboro, donning a face shield, and had six points while playing a key role in the defense.
North (3-8) hosts King Philip on Friday.
Norton 43, Holliston 40
HOLLISTON — The Lancer were led by Ella Tetrault with 13 points. Emma Cochreane scored 12 and Kate Andy added eight points.
Norton (9-2) hosts Hopkinton on Friday.
Bourne 54, Seekonk 41
BOURNE — Seekonk dropped a road decision as Riley Connell had a team-high 12 points and Sienna Miranda added 10 points.
Seekonk (4-7) is at home on Friday against Dighton-Rehoboth.
Dighton Rehoboth 62, Somerset Berkley 53
DIGHTON — Somerset Berkley led 30-23 at the half before D-R went on a 17-6 run in the third quarter to seal the win and improve to 5-3.
Ella Damon led all scorers for D-R with 27 points. Lucy Latour added 15 points.
D-R plays on Friday, hosting Seekonk.
Diman 46, Tri-County 31
FALL RIVER — The Cougars fell at home, led by Noelle Kennedy’s 13 points and six assists. Gabby Dergham added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Tri-county (4-7) plays on Thursday, hosting Bristol Plymouth.