MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack to roll to their fourth straight win, 56-30 over Milford High on Tuesday night.

Mansfield (6-4) held a 26-13 advantage entering the break after opening the game slow. After the first quarter Mansfield trailed 11-10, and Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson preached the need to pick up the intensity on defense to help feed the offense.