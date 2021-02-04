CANTON — Senior guard Katelyn Mollica moved into the No. 5 all-time leading scorer spot in Foxboro High basketball history as the Warriors secured a 64-54 Hockomock League victory in overtime at Canton High Thursday.
Mollica surpassed Foxboro High’s all-time leading boys’ scorer Mark Gaffey (1,350 points), now totaling 1,372 points after pacing the Warriors with 22 points.
Mollica hit four free throws in the extra session and freshman Cam Collins drilled a key 3-pointer in sparking the Warriors at the offensive end. The Warriors’ man-to-man pressure kept the Bulldogs one point in overtime.
“In a game like that, experience makes a difference,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of her defending MIAA Division 2 state co-champs.
Mollica hit four 3-pointers for Foxboro, while Hannah Blake added 11 points and Jordyn Collins 10.
Foxboro faced a 28-24 halftime deficit and was deadlocked with Canton at 53 points apiece at the end of regulation time.
The victory was the sixth straight for Foxboro (8-2), which is off until a Feb. 13 game with King Philip.
Mansfield 61, Milford 21
MANSFIELD — Nine Hornets contributed points during a 20-point third quarter surge which carried Mansfield High to the Hockomock League victory. Mansfield (5-4) has a rematch Friday at Milford.
Sophomore Olivia Salisbury paced the Hornets with nine points. Abby Wager and Kayla Vine each added eight points as 10 Hornets contributed points.
Mansfield owned a 27-11 edge at the half. The Hornets hit on 21 field goals, seven of which were 3-point field goals, two by Vine.
North Attleboro 65, Sharon 22
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers notched their third victory of the fashion in convincing fashion on Senior Night over winless (0-8) Sharon in a Hockomock League game.
Senior Amanda Kaiser scored 12 of her 19 points in the first quarter as the Rocketeers gained a 19-8 lead at the stop and a 40-16 edge at halftime.
Lydia Santos added 12 points, Siobhan Weir 11 and Cailyn Maxey 10 for the Big Red (3-4). North hit seven 3-pointers in the contest with pairs coming from Kaiser and Maxey. The Rocketeers play Sharon again on Friday.
