FOXBORO — Katelyn Mollica scored 14 of her 19 points during the first half as the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team flourished on the offensive side of its home floor, while its pressure was relentless on the defensive side.
The result was a 65-44 conquest of Attleboro High Tuesday in the Hockomock League game.
In improving to 7-1 overall on the season, the Warriors were staked to a 38-21 lead by halftime due to Mollica’s marksmanship, and held a 50-33 margin entering the final eight minutes.
“They’re a very good ball club,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said of Foxboro. “They’re a tough matchup (defensively) for anyone because they can score from everywhere.”
Mollica hit five of Foxboro’s eight 3-point field goals in the contest. Lizzy Davis added 13 points, hitting a trio of trifectas, while Shakirah Ketant added 12 points.
And the Warriors had to overcome an early deficit too. That is, the Bombardiers (3-7) scored the first two baskets of the game, but by session’s end, Foxboro had gained a 22-7 advantage.
Nyah Thomas, the Bombardiers’ prolific point producer, tallied 18 points, hitting three 3-point field goals. However, Foxboro’s man-to-man defensive attention to her, with Yara Fawaz and Davis, prevented her from taking over.
“Foxboro put that blitz on in the first quarter, and we playing from behind thereafter,” Crowley added. “We played hard most of the way; I was proud of the effort.”
Foxboro remains at home Friday for a game against Sharon, while AHS returns to the road with a visit to Taunton.
Seekonk 53, Dighton-Rehoboth 49
SEEKONK — Mia DiBiase knocked down a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the South Coast Conference game, propelling the Seekonk High Warriors to victory over their archrivals.
DiBiase’s basket gave Seekonk its first lead since the first basket of the game.
DiBiase, the Warriors’ senior guard and 1,000-point scorer, paced Seekonk with 21 points. The Warriors clinched the game over the final four minutes, hitting five of eight free throws.
Maggie McKitchen also came up clutch, with seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, while Kate Lienson added 11. Lauren Tortolani and Bria Dunphy stayed busy on the glass, helping Seekonk preserve the win.
Seekonk (5-3, 3-1) next plays Friday at Case, while D-R will host Bourne in a pair of SCC games.
Dover-Sherborn 65, Norton 54
SHERBORN — Dover-Sherborn went on a late second-quarter surge, scoring the final 12 points of the first half to create a 32-18 lead, and then repeatedly had to shake off the Lancers’ fourth-quarter heroics to win the Tri-Valley League game.
Norton faced a 43-31 deficit entering the fourth quarter, and narrowed the gap to four points with just over a minute remaining. Dover-Sherborn secured the win by hitting 14 of 16 chances at the free-throw line in the session.
Jenna Sweeney, Mikayler Patch and Terryn Fierri each scored 12 points for Norton (4-6).
Sweeney netted eight fourth-quarter points and Patch five in putting the Lancers within reach. “We played well for most of the game, except for that late first-half stretch,” said Norton coach Dan Langmead. The Lancers next visit Medfield Friday.
Franklin 53, North Attleboro 33
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers were able to score just 15 points over the first 16 minutes of the Hockomock League game, and then undermined their second-half comeback bid by being able to score just three third-quarter points.
“Sometimes you get overmatched,” North coach Nikki Lima-Correira said of the Panthers being able to score inside and outside.
Ali Brigham tallied 26 points for the Panthers, who owned a 33-15 lead at intermission and took a 44-18 margin into the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been playing great, and defensively we did the things that we wanted,” Lima-Correira added. “It was just that we couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense.” Reagan Fein tallied nine points and Amanda Kaiser eight for the Rocketeers (4-5), who visit Canton Friday.
Canton 61, Mansfield 56
CANTON — Mansfield trimmed a 32-24 halftime deficit to just four points, but was unable to complete the comeback as it fell on the road to Hockomock League opponent Canton.
Junior Kayla Vine led the way with 16 points, Ashley Santos scored 11 and Brooke Berube came off the bench to score 10 second-half points (eight in the fourth quarter) for Mansfield, which trailed just 54-50 midway through the fourth quarter but were unable to close the gap.
The Hornets (2-8, 2-6) host King Philip Friday.
