BRIDGEWATER — Lydia Mordarski and Cam Fauria each put up 15 points as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team made another impressive performance by routing Bridgewater-Raynham High 59-36 Tuesday in a non-league game.
Mordarski scored 13 first quarter points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Fauria contributed six points as the Shamrocks steamrollered their way to a 24-2 lead at the stop. Bishop Feehan held a 37-9 lead by halftime.
Both Sam Reale and Charlotte Adams-Lopez scored eight points, each hitting two 3-pointers. The Shamrocks host North Attleboro Thursday.
Seekonk 40, Wareham 11
SEEKONK — The Warriors held the Vikings scoreless in both the second and third quarters to win the South Coast Conference game. In improving to 3-1 overall on the season, Seekonk held a 19-2 lead at the half.
Bria Dunphy was one of seven Warriors to contribute points, leading Seekonk with nine. The Warriors have a 5 p.m. game Thursday at Dighton-Rehoboth.
Medway 57, Norton 38
MEDWAY — The Mustangs scored the first eight points of the second half to break open a tight-fisted Tri-Valley League game in beating the Lancers.
Ella Tetreault scored 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers in leading Norton (2-2). Tarryn Fieri added nine points and Emma Cochrane seven.
Medway held a 25-18 halftime lead and then poured in 21 third quarter points. Norton is off until a Dec. 30 game with Seekonk.
