LYNN — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team hoisted the CCL Cup Thursday night, knocking off St. Mary’s of Lynn 44-41 to secure its seventh straight win.
A quick run by Feehan to open the game turned into a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, leading to a halftime advantage of 33-17. Camryn Fauria had seven points in the first quarter, ending up 14 points in the first half and 15 for the game to lead all scorers.
“It was kind of a grind-it-out defensive battle,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “We went up early, came out on a 10-0 run with the offense fueled by the defense. We just kind of hung on. In the fourth quarter, they (St. Mary’s) hit some shots and closed it.”
St. Mary’s got the difference down to four points in the fourth quarter, but with Lydia Mordarski at the free-throw line, the Shamrocks put the game away with six seconds left as she converted her charity stripe opportunities. St. Mary’s hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but it wasn’t enough.
Dolores had faith in Mordarski to come up in a big moment after playing a strong defensive game. She finished with six points.
“It was great. She was clutch for us all game,” Dolores said. “Her leadership and defensive presence (was important). She had one of the toughest defensive assignments. She was very unselfish and got the ball to her teammates and made smart plays with the basketball. I was confident with her going to the line.”
Coming off the win, and a conference title, the Shamrocks is a local tournament right before gearing up for the state tournament.
“It should be a good momentum builder for us going into the state tournament and the Mansfield tournament next week,” Dolores said.
Bishop Feehan is next on the court in Mansfield, in a tournament format, with games on Monday and Wednesday. Opponents have not been announced.
Norton 68, Sharon 50
The Lancers clinched a postseason berth by completing a first-half rally to dump the Eagles.
Norton (10-9) trailed 20-13 through the first quarter, but rallied back o take a 34-27 lead at halftime. The Lancers’ lead grew through the third quarter and Norton then held the Eagles scoreless over the final four minutes.
Leading the Lancers in scoring was Taryn Fierri with 21 points. Emma Cochrane and Mikayler Patch each had 12 points. Kate Andy and Ella Tetreault scored 10 and nine points, respectively.
Norton will host Bellingham to wrap up the regular season on Tuesday.
Seekonk 41, Wareham 27
Katie Leinson shouldered the Warriors with 20 points as Seekonk led 21-16 at the half, and pulled away in the second half of its South Coast Conference win.
Eight of Leinson’s points came in the final quarter while she sunk six 3-point field goals for Seekonk (8-10, 6-5 SCC).
Bria Dunphy had 11 points, with six coming in the second half. Seekonk hosts Dighton-Rehoboth Friday night on Senior Night.