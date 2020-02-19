MANSFIELD — Natick High was too tall, too strong and too talented for the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team Wednesday in the championship game of the Roundball Classic.
The Red Hawks limited Mansfield to 15 points in the first half en route to a 68-37 romp over the Hornets.
Natick’s six-foot senior center Brenna McDonald scored 20 points and collected 10 rebounds while six-foot freshman forward Madi Forman hit two 3-pointers and totaled 12 points as the Red Hawks hit 29 shots from the floor for a 15-point halftime lead, stretching it to a 51-32 advantage to start the fourth quarter.
“They’re legit, I’d love to see Natick and Franklin, it’d be a good matchup,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of the Bay State League power (20-2) and Hockomock League Kelley Rex Division champion.
”They’ve got three bigs and the bigs can shoot,” Redding said of the Hornets having no defense. “Their polint guard (Emily Gustus) is as fast as lightning and they have other kids who can answer. We were on a roll, it was a tough way to finish the season, but we met our match.”
Ashley Santos scored seven points for Mansfield, which shot just 3-for-15 in the first quarter. Natick guard Alana Ciccarelli scored all nine of her points in the opening session for the Red Hawks, who delivered 21 third quarter points on 9-for-14 shooting; and then reeled off 15 straight fourth quarter points with three 3-pointers.
”That’s the sign of a good team, you stop one thing and they hit another,” Redding said of Natick’s inside-outside movement. “We had trouble finishing inside against their big kids — we were just over-matched.”
Westford Academy 44, Bishop Feehan 37
MANSFIELD — Bishop Feehan suffered its second loss setback at the Mansfield High Roundball Classic.
The Shamrocks fell behind by 10 points early, but came back to tie Westford 22-all at halftime. Feehan trailed 30-28 entering the fourth quarter before Westford o pulled away.
Lydia Mordarski led the Shamrocks with 13 points, while Haley Coupal scored nine and Kaitlyn Rapose had six. Jillian Margetta was named to the All-Tournament for Feehan (15-5).
Dartmouth 58, Dighton-Rehoboth 55
DARTMOUTH — The Falcons nearly came back from a 10-point deficit (40-30) at the end of the third quarter, but Dartmouth’s Lindsey Oliveria, who finished with 22 points, proved to be too much in the non-conference regular season finale. D-R (11-9) was led by Meg Reed’s 20 points, while Emily D’Ambrosio had 16 and Briana Malaguti had 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.