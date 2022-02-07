NEWTON — Seemingly in control with a 44-36 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Attleboro High girls basketball team was outscored 15-2 over the final eight minutes as Newton High claimed a 51-46 win at home Monday night.
The Bombardiers (10-6, 8-4 Hockomock League) led 30-26 at halftime, but went 5-for-11 from the foul line and only hit on a pair of 3-pointers to leave the door open for Newton South and Tatum Munay, who scored a game-high 27 points
Senior forward Meg Gordon led Attleboro with 12 points, including six in the third quarter, while senior guard Lindsey Perry added 10 points in the loss.
Attleboro returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts Milford.