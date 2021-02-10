TAUNTON — Meg Gordon was unstoppable in the paint for the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team Wednesday at Taunton High, scoring 22 of her 27 points during the first half in guiding the Bombardiers to a 71-49 victory over the Tigers.
Attleboro (6-2) outscored Taunton 22-8 in the second quarter, with 12 points from Gordon to take a 41-23 halftime lead. Teammate Emma Reilly added 15 points, while Narissa Smith contributed seven points and eight assists.
Gordon notched 11 rebounds for the Bombardiers who had seven players score in the decisive second quarter.
Oliver Ames 65, North Attleboro 37
EASTON — The Tigers scored 38 points in the first half while limiting the Rocketeers to 18 points over the first 16 minutes in their Hockomock League win.
Sophomore Ava McKeon scored a career-high 14 points for the Rocketeers (4-6), who were without injured starters Summer Doherty, Amanda Kaiser and Lydia Santos.
Senior Cailyn Maxcy added 10 points and junior Taylor McMath six. North Attleboro travels to Canton Friday.
Apponequet 52, Seekonk 44
SEEKONK — After scoring just four points in the third quarter to face a 40-31 deficit entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors reeled off 10 straight points to regain the lead, but then went flat from the floor and fell to the Lakers in the quarterfinal round of the SCC Tournament.
Ali Dantas scored 15 points, hitting three 3-point shots for Seekonk (7-3). Kate Leinson hit two of Seekonk’s eight 3-pointers and finished with six points. Maggie McKitchen totaled eight points, while Lauren Tortolani added six.
Seekonk (7-3) owned a 27-23 lead at halftime, but was outscored 17-4 in the third quarter. McKitchen fueled the Warriors’ fourth quarter comeback with five points, while Leinson added a 3-pointer.
