NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 35-17 halftime hole was too much for the North Attleboro High girls basketball team to dig out of as the Rocketeers fell at home, 66-48, to Franklin High Friday night.
The Rocketeers got no closer than 13 points the rest of the way, but did show significant improvement compared to a 64-17 loss to Franklin on Jan. 17.
“A much better showing this time out,” North head coach Nikki Correia said. “First time we played, we had trouble finding our shots and breaking their press. Once we settled down after the first quarter tonight, we were able to stop the costly turnovers and find the basket.”
MaryEllen Charette and Sam Sweeney added 10 points each for North Attleboro (5-13), which plays Tuesday at King Philip.
Attleboro 69, Taunton 40
TAUNTON — The Bombardiers controlled their Hockomock League mismatch the entire way, taking a 26-7 lead after the first quarter.
Attleboro led 43-13 at intermission and was never challenged. Leading the way was Molly Moore, Kayla Goldrick, Rylie Camacho and Vanessa Ellis, all with 11 points each. Eight girls scored in the win.
Attleboro (13-5) plays on Tuesday at Franklin.
Foxboro 76, Stoughton 26
FOXBORO — Leading the Warriors’ blowout was Kailey Sullivan with 25 points.
Cam Collins and Addie Ruter each had 15 points in a night where nine different players entered the scorebook.
Foxboro (15-1) travels to Canton on Tuesday.
King Philip 57, Milford 49
MILFORD — King Philip punched its ticket for the postseason with its win over the Red Hawks.
The Warriors (10-6) were led by Emily Sawyer’s 22 points and Jaclyn Bonner’s 17 points.
KP returns on Tuesday to host North Attleboro.
Bishop Feehan 69, Bishop Stang 40
DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks were led by Charlotte Adams-Lopez, who had a game-high 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.
A run in the third quarter allowed the Shamrocks to pull away, taking a halftime score of 25-13 and turning it into a 51-26 difference entering the fourth quarter.
Maddy Steel chipped in 14 points and Julia Webster scored 11. Feehan (15-3) hosts St. Mary’s of Lynn on Tuesday.
East Bridgewater 46, Dighton-Rehoboth 38
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth trailed 22-17 at halftime and was unable to bring the difference any closer in a loss to East Bridgewater.
The Falcons were led by Lucy Latour’s 16 points. Ella Damon added 15 points. D-R (11-5) hosts Seekonk on Monday.
Norton 63, Dover-Sherborn 49
DOVER — The Lancers pulled away in the second half for the road win.
Norton led at halftime 30-26 and held D-R to six points in the third quarter, shooting ahead 43-32. The Lancers were led in the scorebook by Emma Cochrane’s game-high 23 points.
Taryn Fierri added 18 and Carly McDonald added 16. Norton (13-4) plays on Tuesday, hosting Millis.