TAUNTON — The North Attleboro High girls basketball team lost to Taunton High, 50-44, in overtime in the consolation round of the Taunton Holiday Tournament on Friday afternoon.
The Rocketeers held the lead nearly the entire game, but couldn’t hold on in overtime. North led by five through the first quarter and was still on top, 24-23, at half.
In the third quarter, the Rocketeers’ lead expanded to 38-32 before Taunton rallied from being down six points to force overtime at 43-43.
North struggled with a press defense in OT, which it had succeeded against in regulation, leading to the shift in momentum.
“I am so proud of how hard these girls played in this tournament the last two days and there are many things we can build off of,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Correia said. “Today, the open shots were falling. It was just the costly turnovers in overtime that got us, but they showed so much heart and hustle that we need to continue the rest of the way. “
North Attleboro was led by Katie Corsetti’s 17 points. She had 27 points and 10 rebounds in two tourney games to be named to the All-Tournament Team, taking over for Ava McKeon, who was out with a broken nose, as the primary scorer.
Sam Faria added 14 points for North Attleboro (1-6), which next plays on Jan. 6 against Milford.
Seekonk 45, West Bridgewater 38
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Warriors prevailed on the road as they were led by Ally Dantas’ six 3-point field goals, finishing with 25 points. Hayden Robinson added eight points while Jordan Culpan and Emily Leonard were integral on the defensive end for the win.
Seekonk (2-4) hosts Durfee on Wednesday.