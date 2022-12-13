NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High girls basketball team opened the season with a 47-39 win over Canton High on Tuesday in a game where the hosts never trailed.
The Rocketeers led 17-10 after the first quater and held a 27-20 halftime lead. North led the rest of the way, never relinquishing the lead in the game, with four points being the closest that the Bulldogs could come.
“We came out of the gate firing and getting out in transition,” North head coach Nikki Correia said. “Canton struggled with our 1-2-2 press to start.”
Ava McKeon had 18 points, 10 coming in the first quarter, for North Attleboro while Sam Sweeney scored 15 points
“I am so proud of the girls,” Correia said. “They played as a team, executed the offense and played hard defense for four quarters”
North plays Taunton at home on Friday.
Foxboro 67, Milford 29
MILFORD — Foxboro cruised past Milford to open the season with a win.
The Warriors were led by Addie Ruter’s 18 points. Kailey Sullivan added 17 and Cam Collins added 14.
Foxboro (1-0) plays Friday at Mansfield.
King Philip 64, Stoughton 41
WRENTHAM — The Warriors rolled to the Hockomock League in their opener, getting 16 points from Emily Sawyer.
The Warriors led 27-18 at half and steadily increased their lead the rest of the way. Maddie Paschke scored 13 points for King Philip, which plays at Franklin on Friday.
Norton 53, Bellingham 29
NORTON — The Lancers won a lopsided affair, sparked by Taryn Fierri’s 12 points. Avery Tinkham added 10 points.
Norton held a 30-17 halftime lead before slamming the door on Bellingham and running away with the win.
Norton (2-0) hosts Medway on Friday.
Bishop Feehan 70, Bishop Fenwick 49
PEABODY — The Shamrocks cruised past the Crusaders in their Catholic Central League season opener.
The visitors led at the end of each quarter, including 34-23 entering halftime. A 21-point fourth quarter led to Feehan putting away Fenwick for the win.
Four Shamrocks finished in double-digit scoring, with Mary Daley leading the way with 13 points. Sammy Reale and Julia Webster each had 12 points and six rebounds. Sam Carlson added 10 points.
Bishop Feehan (1-0) is off until Dec. 22, when it will host Mansfield.
Middleboro 49, Seekonk 40
SEEKONK — Seekonk got 21 points from Ally Dantas and eight points from Sienna Miranda, but it wasn’t enough. The Warriors (0-2) play Friday at Wareham.