NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High girls basketball team opened the season with a 47-39 win over Canton High on Tuesday in a game where the hosts never trailed.

The Rocketeers led 17-10 after the first quater and held a 27-20 halftime lead. North led the rest of the way, never relinquishing the lead in the game, with four points being the closest that the Bulldogs could come.