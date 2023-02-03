TAUNTON — The North Attleboro High girls basketball team rallied for a narrow 65-61 Hockomock League road victory at Taunton High on Friday night.
The offensive showdown was decided in the fourth quarter when the Rocketeers outscored the Tigers 20-10 to take the comeback win.
North Attleboro’s balanced attack saw Ava McKeon, Sam Sweeney, and Katie Corsetti score 14 points apiece.
The Rocketeers return to action on Tuesday against Milford High.
Attleboro 56, Milford 36
ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Vanessa Ellis scored 16 points as the Bombardiers rolled at home.
The Bombardiers had three players in double figures for scoring, including Sarah Mater (13) and Kayla Goldrick (12).
Defensively, Attleboro held the Hawks to just 12 baskets overall compared to the Bombardiers’ 24.
Attleboro returns to action Sunday at Bishop Feehan.
Foxboro 65, Mansfield 57
FOXBORO — The Warriors won a nail-biter at home behind sophomore Kailey Sullivan’s 31 points.
Sullivan nailed nine of 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter as Foxboro prevailed in the Hockomock League shootout.
Foxboro’s next game is at home against Sharon High on Tuesday.
Franklin 65, King Philip 51
WRENTHAM — The Warriors could now keep up with the Panthers despite the efforts of senior Emily Sawyer, who played a strong game in the loss with 16 points while going 4-for-8 from the free-throw line.
The Panthers led 27-23 at the half and kept their slim lead in the third quarter before outscoring King Philip 32-15 in the fourth.
King Philip returns to action Tuesday against Attleboro.
Seekonk 45, Case 39
SEEKONK — Strong defense and solid rebounding helped Seekonk take home the win over Case.
The Warriors had 23 points from Ally Dantas to lead the way while Emily Leonard and Sienna Miranda each had eight points. Hayden Robinson added six points for Seekonk.
Dighton-Rehoboth 64, Wareham 34
WAREHAM — The Falcons cruised to their seventh straight win behind a team-high 19 points from Ella Damon, who scored 13 of her points in the first half.
Cam Cloonan added 12 points for the Falcons (10-3), who play Tuesday at Apponequet.