TAUNTON — The Rocketeers would like to see a replay.
Durfee High converted an offensive rebound as time expired to put the North Attleboro High girls’ basketball team on the short end of a 44-42 score Wednesday in the Taunton High Tiger Holiday Tournament.
The Rocketeers faced a 21-20 deficit at the half and trailed by five entering the fourth quarter.
Facing a five-point gap with just over two minutes left, North Attleboro freshman Sam Sweeney drilled a 3-point shot. Then with 20 seconds left, freshman Katie Corsetti hit two free throws to knot the score at 44-all.
North senior guard Summer Doherty was named to the All Tournament team despite being restricted by two first quarter fouls.
Ava McKeon (eight points) and Sweeney (seven) paced North in the scoring column, while Taylor McMath was strong on both backboards. The Rocketeers (2-4) are off until a Jan. 7 game at home against Foxboro.
Chicopee 58, King Philip 51
FRAMINGHAM — The Warriors fell from the unbeaten ranks, unable to cut a 26-23 halftime deficit and a 39-32 gap entering the fourth quarter in the non-league loss to Chicopee.
Emily Sawyer scored 17 points, nine during the second quarter for the Warriors. Liv Lafond added 15 points, seven in the fourth quarter as KP reduced the gap to two points. Jacki Bonner added 10 points, one of six Warriors to contribute points. King Philip (3-1) is off until a Jan. 7 game with Mansfield.
