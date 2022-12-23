BEDFORD -- The North Attleboro High girls basketball team lost on the road Friday night, losing to Bedford High 66-35.
The Rocketeers trailed 17-16 through the first quarter, but was unable to gain ground in the second quarter as they entered halftime down 37-18.
North head coach Nikki Correia said the Rocketeers worked their way back to a one-point game, but stalled on the offense end before entering halftime.
"We got down a few then chipped away," North coach Nikki Correia said. "In the second quarter we stood around a little too much on offense and were not moving without the ball. (We) got some open looks as well, but they didn't fall."
Leading North Attleboro on the floor was Sam Faria with 11 points. MaryEllen Charette added nine points.
North Attleboro plays again on Tuesday, hosting Bedford.