MEDWAY — The Norton High girls basketball team came up short in its bid for a share of the Tri-Valley League title Thursday night, dropping a back-and-forth 51-39 decision to host Medway High.

Although the loss prevented the Lancers from claiming a share of league crown, they remain locked in for the MIAA Division 3 tourney, sitting at No. 5 in the MIAA’s latest power rankings.