MEDWAY — The Norton High girls basketball team came up short in its bid for a share of the Tri-Valley League title Thursday night, dropping a back-and-forth 51-39 decision to host Medway High.
Although the loss prevented the Lancers from claiming a share of league crown, they remain locked in for the MIAA Division 3 tourney, sitting at No. 5 in the MIAA’s latest power rankings.
“I’m really proud of us,” Norton head coach Dan Langmead said. “Obviously, we had a lot going for us and we wanted this game, but I think the girls played really hard and we prepared hard. Fortunately for us, the season goes on and that’s a big thing for us. ... We’ll watch the film and say ‘what do we need to do better?’ The tournament, it’s a one-game season. We’ll do our best to be ready to go.”
Both teams went at one another from the jump, trading baskets through the fist half with ease. Norton trailed 9-8 after the first eight minutes with neither team converting from the field in succeeding possessions. The largest lead in the half was a five-point advantage off a single Emma Cochrane free throw to make it 26-21. Medway responded right before halftime to make it 26-23, Norton leading.
Despite the close margin at the break, Medway was dominant underneath the basket on the offensive end, scoring and collecting rebounds. The Mustangs’ second- and third-chance opportunities, even with Norton playing strong defense, allowed Medway to keep itself in the game.
“I think they had 19 or 20 offensive boards,” Langmead said. “We talked about it in pregame, at halftime and almost every huddle — ‘You’ve got to be better rebounding’. In the first half, I think 35% of their points were second chance points, and that’s going to hurt you. There’s no other way to say it. They did a good job, they emphasize that. That was an area of difficulty.”
The second half saw continued success underneath for Medway, which built a three-point lead in a game that was still a back-and-forth battle. Medway got a run it desperately needed To open the fourth quarter, creating a 39-33 lead.
An Emma Cochrane basket and a 3-pointer by Carly McDonald pulled the deficit back to within 39-38 with 3:24 to go. But that was the closest Norton got as Medway capitalized on a three-second lane violation by Norton and scored back-to-back baskets.
With time dwindling, Norton attempted to foul its way back into the game, but Medway hit all its shots to close out the win.
“They had two threes that were contested, and they hit them,” Langmead said. “That gave them a four-point cushion that they capitalized and took advantage of. We were never able to break through. It was hard for us to break it beyond that.”
The Mustangs’ Shannan Mejia led all scorers with 18 points. Mejia was a force underneath in collecting second-chance opportunities and was the primary assignment of Cochrane all night. Cochrane led Norton in scoring with 15 while Taryn Fierri scored 14 points
“She’s definitely kind of their engine,” Langmead said of Mejia. “Emma is a terrific defender. The ball’s going to go through (Mejia) and she made some terrific plays. The times she got in the paint, I don’t know if we were there quick enough to help. I don’t think we did a great job of keeping the ball out of the danger area, not just on (Mejia) but on multiple people.”
Norton (14-5) returns to action on Wednesday, hosting Seekonk.