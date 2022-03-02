NORTON — Despite an off shooting night, soe clutch 3-point shooting and timely baskets helped the Norton High girls basketball team pull away late against Advanced Math and Science Academy Wednesday night for a 42-29 win in their MIAA Division 3 preliminary round state tournament game.
With AMSA struggling in the third quarter, the No. 10 Lancers saw an opportunity to pull away with the lead. Norton’s pressure defense held the No. 23 Eagles in check as the gap neared double digits, with Norton awaiting a basket to put the nail in the coffin of the visitors.
An Abby Fitzroy trey from the wing in front of her team’s bench fell as the final dagger, putting AMSA down 32-20 in the final moments of the third quarter. A Taryn Fierri score off a steal followed soon after, sending the Norton student section into a frenzy as the Lancers entered the final eight minutes of action up by 14.
From there, the Eagles never recovered as the Lancers held firm.
Fitzroy’s clutch 3-pointer came at the perfect time as she came off a short bench to sink her lone score of the game.
Norton head coach Dan Langmead lauded Fitzroy as a player who’s always ready for the opportunity, and has been a source of energy for her teammates.
“Abby Fitzroy was a great spark plug tonight,” Langmead said. “She has been all season, really. She’s a great example of staying ready for the opportunity. She sees the court and when she sees it she makes the most of it consistently. She’s been an energy provider either on the bench verbally or on the court when she enters, ready to make an impact.”
The second half held a noticeably stark contrast from the first, which was a slow-paced game that saw both sides shooting poorly from the field. Norton led 16-7 through the first quarter, but an 8-2 finish to the half in favor of the Eagles saw the game enter intermission at 20-18.
The Lancers struggled to find their groove from the 3-point line through the first 16 minutes, going 3-for-15 from beyond the arc in the first half. Norto, a team that has the green light when open, didn’t shy away from taking its shots from three as it finished 5 of 28 from 3-point territory.
The defense stepped up for Norton in the interim, holding the Eagles to two points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth as the Lancers created steals and limited second chance baskets from underneath. Langmead noted one of the things you can control on a bad shooting night is the defensive side of the ball, which was controlled well.
“We didn’t shoot the three well tonight, and (Fitzroy’s) was one of the ones we hit,” Langmead said. “We want to shoot it when we’re open. One of the thing we’ve been talking about all season is if you have a bad shooting night there’s one thing you can always rely on, and that’s defense. We can’t always control [shooting], but you can always control how you defend. I was really encouraged with that.”
Leading the way in scoring for Norton was Mikayler Patch with 12 points. Carly McDonald had 11 points and Fierri had nine.
“We played really hard. I’m proud of the team and their effort,” Langmead said.
Next up for Norton in the Division 3 bracket is a first-round game TBA against the winner of No. 26 Greater Lowell Tech and No. 7 Watertown, who play Friday at 6 p.m.