NORTON — The Norton High girls basketball team battled Dover-Sherborn High to overtime, but came up short to snap its five game winning streak in a 66-58 loss Tuesday night.
The Lancers trailed 31-16 at halftime before surmounting a second half rally to bring the game within reach.
“They made their free throws down the stretch and were able to close the door on us,” Norton head coach Dan Langmead said. “I was really proud of them (for forcing overtime.) We were doing 15 to a really good team and the girls just had no quit. They made enough plays to bring it back.
“We were able to go on a couple runs to put us within reach.”
Leading Norton was Taryn Fierri and Emma Cochrane with 12 points apiece.
Norton (6-1) next plays Friday at Millis.
Bishop Feehan 67, Newton North 47
NEWTON — Bishop Feehan never trailed from the first quarter on, rolling past Newton North.
The Shamrocks led 30-16 at halftime, doubling its point total from a 15-5 first quarter lead. The Shamrocks led 43-34 after the third quarter.
Leading Feehan (6-0) was Sammy Reale with 17 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Maddy Steel added 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Mary Daley added 10 rebounds with six points.
Feehan plays Friday in a return to CCL action at Archbishop Williams.
Minutemen 51, Tri-County 33
LEXINGTON — Gabby Dergham led Tri-County Regional with 11 points in the Cougars’ loss.
Adding eight points in the loss was Jolee Tofani while Ava Gill grabbed 17 rebounds for the Cougars.
Tri-County (1-4) returns to action at home Thursday night when it hosts Norfolk Agricultural.