NORTON — The Norton High girls’ basketball team stepped it up on defense, resulting in a slew of transition baskets at the offensive end to take a 42-33 victory over Dover-Sherborn Regional High Thursday in a Tri-Valley League home game.
In sweeping the season series with Dover-Sherborn, Norton (4-5) faced a 17-13 deficit at halftime, but went on a 20-5 burst in the third quarter.
“We forced some turnovers with our full-court, man-to-man pressure,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said.
The Lancers forced 12 turnovers in the third quarter and limited Dover-Sherborn to three second-half field goals while cashing in on 15 of 22 chances at the free throw line.
“That was one of our better games defensively,” Langmead said, the Lancers having beaten Dover-Sherborn in their first game of the season.
Senior Hannah Sheldon scored eight of her 13 points during the second half to spark Norton, while Mikayler Patch scored eight of her nine points after intermission, hitting three of four free throws.
Emma Cochrane tallied 12 points, converting seven of eight free throws. Taryn Fierri also hit a pair of 3-point shots for Norton, which plays its final game Friday at Millis.
Attleboro 64, Taunton 38
ATTLEBORO — For the second time in as many days, the Bombardiers went on a second quarter surge to push past Taunton in the Hockomock League win.
Meg Gordon scored eight of her 16 points in a 25-point second quarter rally which put the Bombardiers in front 39-15 at halftime.
Attleboro (7-3), which had taken an 18-point win over the Tigers a day earlier, struggled in the first quarter for a 14-9 lead.
Kayla Goldrick (four points) came off the bench to spark Attleboro while freshman guard Narissa Smith (11 points) led the transitional attack. The Bombardiers limited the Tigers to two second quarter field goals.
Emma Reilly added eight points for AHS, which hosts Canton Saturday at 11 a.m.
