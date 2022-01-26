NORTON — With a balanced scoring effort and a 20-point third quarter surge the Norton High girls’ basketball team downed Sharon High 59-48 Wednesday at home.
Taryn Fierri drilled four 3-point field goals and finished with 15 points for the Lancers. Mikayler Patch added 14 points and Emma Cochrane 11.
The Lancers held a 27-25 halftime lead, but then went on the offensive in the third session with five players scoring as Patch scored nine points, while Carly McDonald and Fierri each hit a 3-pointer. Fierri scored 11 of her points during the first half. The Lancers (6-7) have a Tri-Valley League game Friday at Norwood.