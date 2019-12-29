RANDOLPH — Mikayler Patch scored eight of her 10 second-half points during a momentum-swinging third quarter as the Norton High girls’ basketball team took home the Randolph Holiday Tournament title Sunday with a 42-37 victory over the hosts.
Patch finished with 15 points and was named the tournament MVP, while Taryn Fierri (11 points) was also named to the All-Tournament team.
Norton withstood a 10-4 surge by Randolph at the outset of the second half and took a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lancers then unleashed a 9-2 spurt over the first four minutes to take control and finished the game on a 7-4 run, with Patch setting up Olivia Atherton for a key 3-point field goal.
The Lancers (3-3) next have a Tri-Valley League game Friday at Dedham.
Foxboro 65, Concord-Carlisle 21
FOXBORO — The unbeaten Foxboro High girls’ basketball team certainly asserted itself in taking its third victory of the season, a non-league verdict over Concord-Carlisle High Sunday.
The Warriors (3-0) built an insurmountable 27-0 edge in the first half.
Nine players produced points for Foxboro, with Katelyn Mollica finishing with 20 points, 17 of them during the first half. Shakirah Ketant added 12 points and Lizzy Davis nine. The Warriors return to action Thursday with a key Davenport Division game in the Hockomock League against Canton, and then host Milford Friday.
Fontbonne Academy 52, Mansfield 48
MANSFIELD — The Hornets faced a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, but rallied back to within two points of Fontbonne before losing in the final minute of the consolation-round game of the Mansfield Holiday Tournament.
Mansfield cut the gap to two points with a 19-8 fourth-quarter surge, fueled by Kayla Vine’s 11 points. However, Fontbonne then hit two free throws with 15 seconds left to add to its advantage.
Mansfield (1-4) faced a 25-20 halftime deficit, but Fontbonne then went on a 19-9 blitz in the third quarter to gain the edge.
Vine paced the Hornets with 14 points. Junior Ashley Santos added nine points and was named to the All-Tournament Team, while Ally Prentis hit a pair of 3-pointers. Mansfield next travels to Attleboro High for a New Year’s Eve Hockomock League tilt, with a 1 p.m. tap-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.