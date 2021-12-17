BELLINGHAM — With four players reaching double scoring figures, the Norton High girls’ basketball team ran away with a 61-38 victory at Bellingham High Friday in a Tri-Valley League game.
Tarryn Fieri scored seven of her 14 points during the second quarter as Norton gained a 28-22 lead by intermission. Mikayler Patch then scored five of her 10 points in the third quarter as the Lancers took a 43-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Carly McDonald scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half for Norton — eight in the fourth quarter — while Emma Cochrane tallied eight of her 12 points in the second half.
Norton (2-1) will bid for its third straight win Tuesday at Medway.
Seekonk 46, Apponequet 35
LAKEVILLE — Emily Leonard scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in guiding the Warriors to the South Coast Conference victory. Leonard scored six fourth quarter points, while the Warriors defensive pressure by Bria Dunphy and Jazlyn Monteiro limited Apponequet to four points.
Ally Dantas scored 11 of her 17 points during the second half for Seekonk. The Warriors trailed 31-30 midway through the third quarter, but then scored the final eight points of the session. Seekonk hosts Wareham Tuesday.
