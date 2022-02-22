NORTON — The Norton High girls basketball team completed its most successful Tri-Valley League season since rejoining the league in 2002-’03 by notching its eighth win of the season Tuesday night with a 49-38 takedown of Bellingham High.
The tournament-bound Lancers improved to 11-9 to wrap up their regular season. Norton had not collected more than five wins in any TVL season until this year.
“It’s a good win for us,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said, “because it puts us in a position where we’ll most likely get a home game in the tournament.”
Norton, which boosted its TVL record to 8-8, was led by Emma Cochrane with 13 points, Carly McDonald with 11, Abby Fitzroy with 8, Kate Andy and Ella Tetrault with six points, while Mikayler Patch, the lone senior on Senior Night, chipped in five points.
The Lancers await seeding for the MIAA tournament.
Walpole 62, Foxboro 53
Despite 17 points from Kailey Sullivan, the host Warriors came up short in the championship game of the Warrior Classic.
Walpole held a 20-8 lead after the first quarter before the Warriors (13-7) cut the difference down, entering halftime trailing 30-24. After three quarters, it was 47-44 with Foxboro within arms reach, but the Warriors were unable to pull ahead.
Hannah Blake and Camryn Collins each finished the game with 13 points. Kailey Sullivan was selected to the Warrior Classic all-star team. Foxboro awaits the MIAA’s playoff seedings this weekend.
King Philip 58, Shrewsbury 29
King Philip Regional shot ahead early and stayed ahead off 24 points from Emily Sawyer for the road win and a tourney berth.
A 15-2 lead for King Philip (10-10) after the first quarter had the Warriors in control before they extended the lead to 14 at the break at 24-10. By the end of the third quarter, the lead was over 20 at 46-24 before the final horn.
Julia Marsden added 10 points, sinking one 3-pointer. Elizabeth Molla also scored 10 points.
”(We) played another exceptional defensive game and worked the ball inside to Sawyer,” KP head coach Jeff Miszkiewicz said.”(We) also made some great drives to the hoop keeping Shrewsbury at bay for the whole game. Another great team win.”
The Warriors now await the seedings to be released by the MIAA on Friday.
Seekonk 34, Case 32
Kate Leinson’s 12 points helped Seekonk High pull out a South Coast Conference win, closing out the regular season at 9-11 for the Warriors.
Case led 16-13 at halftime, with the game continuing as a low-scoring affair the rest of the way.
Adding to the scoring for Seekonk was Bria Dunphy with six points. Jazzy Montero was also a player of note, playing strong defensively. The senior trio played in their final game on the hardwood for the Warriors.