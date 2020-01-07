EASTON — The defensive pressure by the Oliver Ames High girls’ basketball team made the difference as the previously unbeaten Foxboro High Warriors were limited to their lowest point total of the season in falling 54-39 Tuesday in the Hockomock League game.
Oliver Ames overcame a five-point deficit (15-10) after the first quarter with Foxboro by scoring 15 second quarter points to gain a 30-20 edge at halftime.
The Tigers held Foxboro sharp-shooter Katelyn Mollica to six points, while OA limited the Warriors to just two 3-point field goals.
“OA was very physical and they had size (defensively) on Katelyn (Mollica),” said Foxboro coach Lisa Downs.
Lizzy Davis and Shakirah Ketant each had 11 points for Foxboro (5-1), which meets Stoughton Friday.
King Philip 77, Canton 75
WRENTHAM — Junior Emma Glaser scored 16 points while contributing five steals as the Warriors took a 11-point lead after three quarters and ultimately held on for the Hockomock League win.
Freshman Claire Keswick (11 points), Faye Veilleux (nine) and Faith Roy (nine) complemented the Warriors’ who had nine scorers. KP took a 42-32 lead at the half. The Warriors (5-3) host Attleboro on Friday.
Mansfield 59, Milford 35
MANSFIELD — The Hornets parlayed 41 points scored over the second and third quarters into the Hockomock League victory over the Scarlet Hawks. Mansfield owned a 32-18 lead at the halftime, but then took a 52-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets hit 11 3-point field goals — four by Kayla Vine and pairs from Becca Hottleman and Ashley Santos. Vine scored 12 of her 20 points during the second quarter, while Hottleman added eight. Santos then tallied 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter.
Mansfield (2-6) hosts Oliver Ames Friday.
Westwood 45, Norton 37
NORTON — The defensive-minded Wolverines limited Norton to merely 14 points over the first 16 minutes of the Tri-Valley League game to prevail.
Mikayler Patch paced Norton with 10 points. Hannah Sheldon added eight points and Taryn Fierri had seven. Norton cashed in on nine of 13 free throws.
Westwood held a 21-14 lead at the half, then hit the first two baskets of the second half in taking a 12-point edge. The Lancers (3-5) visit Bellingham Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 62, Greater New Bedford Voke 35
NEW BEDFORD — Sophomore Bri Malaguti scored 10 of her career-high 25 points during a 21-point third quarter that carried the Falcons to the South Coast Conference victory.
D-R (4-2) owned a 21-16 lead at halftime, then had four players contribute points in the third quarter surge to take a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Malaguti hit three 3-pointers and four free throws. Emily D’Ambrosio had 14 points and Meg Reed 12 for D-R, which hosts Somerset Berkley Friday.
Bourne 46, Seekonk 42
SEEKONK — The Canalmen outscored Seekonk 10-2 at the free throw and pulled out the South Coast Conference victory.
Lauren Tortolani and Maggie McKitchen each scored 12 points for Seekonk, which held a 23-21 lead at halftime.
The Canalmen took a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter. Bourne canned a free throw with 21 seconds left to seal the win.
Seekonk (3-3, 1-1) visits Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
