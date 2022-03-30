EASTON -- Superintendent Lisha Cabral and Athletic Director Bill Matthews announced Wednesday that girls basketball coach Elaine Clement-Holbrook has retired following close to 50 years coaching athletics at Oliver Ames High School.
She began coaching at OAHS in 1975 as an assistant field hockey coach, assistant basketball coach and the head softball coach. She became the head basketball coach during the 1976-'77 season.
Coach Clement-Holbrook's overall record is 733-244. In January 2016, she broke the Massachusetts record for most wins by a girls basketball coach, passing the previous record of 633 wins.
Her teams have qualified for the state tournament 44 times in 46 years. The team won the championship in 2006 and 2010, and for a third time earlier this month. Other team accomplishments with Coach Clement-Holbrook at the helm include: 19 Hockomock League titles, four Division 2 South Sectional championships, and two Division 2 Eastern Mass championships; and the team was a two-time Division 2 State semifinalist, a three-time Division 2 South Sectional finalist, and a four-time Division 2 South Sectional semifinalist.
Coach Clement-Holbrook has been named the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) Coach of the Year four times, and recognized by both the MBCA and Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) with Victory Club Awards for each time passing another 100 wins, the latest recognition being for 700 wins in 2020. She has also been recognized as Coach of the Year by the Brockton Enterprise, Boston Globe, Hockomocksports.com, National Federation Interscholastic Coaches Association for District 1-Northeast, and the WBCA-District 1.
During her career, she additionally received the Oswald Tower Award for Professionalism and Ethics in Coaching in 2011, and was selected to be Head Coach of the East for the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago in 2017.
Coach Clement-Holbrook has served as a district representative for the MBCA and as the MBCA's first female president, and on the WBCA High School Coaches Committee. She is an inductee of the Northeast New Agenda Hall of Fame (1992), Dedham High School Athletic Hall of Fame- Inaugural Class (1999), Bridgewater State College Athletic Hall of Fame (2001), New England Basketball Hall of Fame (2006), Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2008), and the Oliver Ames High School Athletic Hall of Fame (2018).