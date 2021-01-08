DIGHTON — After 25 years of coaching at different schools, most recently 15 seasons with the North Attleboro High boys’ varsity basketball team, Chris Perron took the reins of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ team last season and promptly led the Falcons to another winning season at 11-9.
Unfortunately for Perron’s D-R squad, securing an invitation to the MIAA’s South Division 2 Sectionals meant a first-round matchup against second-seeded Foxboro. The Warriors ended the Falcons’ season and went on to become a state co-champion, but D-R’s season was viewed as a success and the squad is expecting big things again in 2021.
“I’ve been doing this for 33 years,” said Perron. “I never thought of one game as the end; the competitive level, the difference between leagues, we had a very competitive league, but not enough competition to give Foxboro a real run. They’re deeper, we only had 13 team members last year in the whole program. You gotta work hard to beat them. I have no bad feelings about how that went down. We had a really good season.”
Returning for D-R are senior captains Emily D’Ambrosio — the leading scorer in the South Coast Conference last season, Megan Reilly, and forward Jenna Kelley, along with freshman Ella Damon.
“I’m excited to have Emily back; she’s last year’s MVP as a junior, which lends itself into being a leader, and the experience,” Perron said. “And (senior) Nicole Corey spent a lot of time on the jayvee team last year. It’s important to have that, kids who put their roots in the program.
“We’re returning Ella, the starting guard last year as a freshman, junior Brianna Malagooti, who played quite a bit as a sophomore and has hopefully taken that step forward as a leader as a junior,” Perron said. “Another junior, Caroline Reed, played varsity in a limited role but helped us quite a bit; Eliana Raposa, coming up from jayvees, will be a junior guard, good athlete, hope to see solid minutes from her; Morgan Corey, sister of Nicole, a sophomore guard, we got good minutes from her; and the newest of newcomers, Lucy Latour, a guard, has shown us she has the makings of a good player as a freshman. Those are the 10 kids who will play varsity for the most part. Some kids will swing between jayvee and varsity; it’s almost upsetting to have this few kids.
“Because we don’t have a deep squad, I don’t know who we are yet — a little bit of offense and defense. We’re not tall, so we’re going to have to spark things a bit defensively with the athletes that we have.”
“It’s all about those kids. I just want to help them, anything I can do.”
Norton
The Lancers have one returning senior and two juniors, but head coach Dan Langmead is still excited about the veteran leadership that is returning from last year’s squad that finished 7-13, but finished strong with victories in three of its last four outings.
“We graduated quite a few people, but we have a nice core coming back, a lot of varsity experience,” Langmead said.
Langmead is particularly enthusiastic about his lone senior, 5-foot-3 guard, Hannah Sheldon and 5-foot=8 junior forward Mikayler Patch.
“Patch had a really great year; she was a Tri-Valley League All-Star, and she exceeded the expectations of coaches in the league,” Langmead said.
“Hannah has really developed her jump shot, and she’s really good at attacking the basket, turning defense into offense,” Langmead added.
Four of the Lancers’ five potential starters are returning players, but given the lack of practice time, Langmead was still unsure of his starting lineup. Junior Savanna Martin returns to the team after a knee injury suffered last season.
“Taryn Fieri, a sophomore, started every game as a freshman,” Langmead said. “She’s a really solid, solid player who does everything really well. She’s a high-IQ kid, makes decisions quickly, is a great passer, and has one of the best court visions in the league. She shoots excellent, and might be our best 3-point shooter; super-coachable, she’ll play point guard, shooting guard, and for her position, she rebounds really well.”
Another sophomore, small forward Kate Andy, “is really good on the defensive end, is our strongest ball defender, can probably guard any position,” Landmead said. “She’s versatile and athletic, offensive, sees the court really well, makes decisions, and her outside shot has really developed.”
Langmead believes that sophomore Taylor Miller might also get some varsity minutes as a center.
A rising freshman who may also be in the rotation is Emma Cochrane, who Langmead describes as “a really experienced basketball player, and palyed AAU in the offseason; as a point guard, it should be a nice backcourt combination for us.”
Langmead hopes the Lancers will be in the TVL mix this season.
“It’s a really good league, a really competitive game right in front of you, which makes practices really meaningful, Langmead said. “But we really want to make the most of the time we have together.”
Seekonk
The Seekonk girls dropped five of their last six regular-season contests to finish last season 10-10, then fell in the opening round of the Division 3 South Sectional to a familiar foe, Bourne, which topped the Warriors for the third time in the season.
Still, head coach Bill Paulo was pleased with the overall performance of the team he has overseen since 2018.
“I thought we made a lot of progress, put down a foundation for the program in a positive direction,” Paulo said. “We made the tourney back-to-back for the first time since 1994-95 and 1995-96.”
“We didn’t shoot the ball down the stretch last season,” Paulo added. “The second time through the schedule, we had a little bit of trouble, but overall it was a very positive season.”
Losing a pillar of the program in 1,200-point career scorer Mia DiBiase, to graduation definitely hurts, but Paulo insists the team is on the upswing. And it certainly can’t hurt that he has three Laurens on the team: senior captains Lauren Tortolani and Lauren Paulo, along with sophomore Lauren Calabro.
“We have given them nicknames,” Paulo said. “LP, LT, Lauren, we try to shorten them up that way. We even have two Kaylas on the jayvee team.”
Paulo thinks that barring any misfortune, that his starting lineup is pretty much set.
“My starting five will likely be Paulo (the coach’s daughter), Tortolani, a junior, Kate Leinson, and sophomores Maggie McKitchen and Ally Dantas,” Paulo said.
Junior guards Bria Dunphy and Jazlyn Monteiro also were key contributors to last year’s team, and “both work hard on defense and are very important players this season,” according to Paulo.
Calabro, another sophomore in Isabella Rosa, along with a couple of freshmen, Jordan Culpan and Emily Leonard, will also likely get some minutes.
“It’s going to be an exciting future for us,” Paulo said. “We’re building it up there, along with a solid jayvee team that’s also working hard, to see where we’re going.”
“The girls are working really hard,” he added. “They’ve done everything to comply and adjust to the (COVID-19) rules and regulations; they haven’t mentioned it since the first practice. They just want to do whatever they can to be playing.”
“We also thank our AD and school administrator for the opportunity to be on the court,” Paulo added. “Every day that we’re in there, we’re lucky to be there. Hopefully, we can make it through a nine-game league season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.